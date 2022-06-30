Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Caicedo: a love story that is on the tightrope

There are a few months in which the Colombian actress Carmen Villalobos, remembered for his role as antagonist in “Coffee with the aroma of a woman” and her leading role in the remake of “Hasta que la plata nos separe”, has been defending and dodging, in turn, the rumors about an alleged breakup with her husband Sebastián Caicedo.

These rumors have gained strength because some media have echoed by saying that apparently the couple is “increasingly separated” and according to statements made by the actress a few days ago, she is having her life and he is having his. He clarified that “there they were” although Sebastián Caicedo in Bogotá “very involved in his projects, he is very involved in that spiritual field” and she to “full with the novel”.

The actress, who has already finished recordings of “Until money separates us”, was presenting the “Urban Music Awards” From puerto rico, moment that he managed to take advantage of to take a vacation.

However, recent statements by her husband who has been immersed in a journey of spirituality not only do they draw attention to their depth, but they also increase the rumors of the couple’s separation because apparently they go their separate ways.

A love story that has lasted more than a decade

The love story between Carmen Villalobos and Sebastian Caicedo was born on the set of “No one is eternal in the world” when she played the role of Karen González (2007).

But it was not until 2008, in a reunion in “Without breasts there is no paradise”, in which she played the role of Catalina Santana, where the love with her next husband began to be born.

Shortly after, the chemistry between them and the coincidences of life led them to star in the telenovela “Rich children, poor parents”, in 2009, in a stage as boyfriends and colleagues at the same time and with a relationship that was becoming stronger.

But it was until October 2019, after 10 years of relationship, when Caicedo prepared everything to propose marriage and surprise his girlfriend, while she participated in the live program “Exatlón Estados Unidos”.

In the middle of the show he told the actress: “You are the love of my life, I want to spend the rest of my life by your side… I don’t want to distance myself from you either because of work or because of commitments and I want us to continue building the life we ​​have been together for more than 10 years” . The actress, a little nervous and confused, accepted.

Thus, after 10 years of relationship, the couple married in an emotional and sweet ceremony on the beach in Cartagena.

The surprise was that Several got married. Sometimes, the couple said ‘yes, I accept’, on other occasions, as Carmen Villalobos herself revealed at the time. It is known that the firsthe wedding was civil, in Miami, where the couple made their home and the second was in Cartagena, facing the sea.

Some media assured that the ceremony on the beach, in fact, was the third wedding, because previously the newlyweds they had accepted their vows in a church in the same Caribbean city.

It should be noted that after 15 years of knowing each other and more than a decade together, his followers and friends are waiting for what will happen. with one of the most famous and stable couples in Colombia.

