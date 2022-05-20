Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Caicedo: why they are no longer seen together | Husbands | Colombian Celebrities | nnda nnlt | FAME

For many years Carmen Villalobos and Sebastian Caicedo They have been one of the most solid and famous couples in the artistic environment in Colombia. The romance united them for 13 years and everything was going very well in the relationship of the artists; But in recent weeks, thousands of fans have been alarmed because the actors have not published together on their social networks as they did before. What happened?

carmen villalobos Y Sebastian Caicedo They are two well-known actors from Colombia who have participated in different soap operas and series. On some occasions they have worked together in productions such as “Without breasts there is no paradise”, “Rich children, poor parents”, “The Lord of the skies”, and in “Nobody is eternal in the world”.

Precisely, in this last production, made in 2007, it was where the couple met during the recordings. And in October of the following year they would start their romance which they shouted from the rooftops.

Sebastián Caicedo and the actress began their romance in October 2008 and after 11 years of courtship they arrived at the altar in 2019 (Photo: Carmen Villalobos / Instagram)

But it was only in 2019 when they decided to take another step in their relationship and They swore eternal love in Cartagena de Indias (Colombia) where they were accompanied by their family and friends.

Over the years, the couple was always seen very close and happy enjoying their marriage. This could also be seen on social networks where they constantly posted photos together of the different activities they carried out.

But from one moment to another they stopped posting photos and this caught the attention of their thousands of fans.

Carmen Villalobos is a renowned Colombian actress (Photo: Carmen Villalobos/Instagram)

WHY HAVE CARMEN VILLALOBOS AND SEBASTIAN CAICEDO NOT APPEARED TOGETHER?

The couple that make up carmen villalobos Y Sebastian Caicedo She has been one of the most loved by the public for many years and her fans were used to always seeing them together in the photos they published or seeing how they interacted on social networks. But this, apparently, has changed what caused the alarm among her followers.

Given this, the Colombian actress responded to this great question in an interview to the program MezcalTV where he told all his truth.

“What happens is that of course when you have always shown the relationship and when it has been very public, it is a little strange not to see each other anymore. That was a decision that we made from the beginning of the year, like separating the races, separating the human beings, because he continues to have his life, I continue to have mine and sometimes that was mixing and causing things like rolls, so we decided how since we didn’t see together“, he pointed Villalobos.

Sebastián Caicedo with his wife Carmen Villalobos (Photo: Carmen Villalobos / Instagram)

As part of the explanation, the actress indicated that this is also so that each one can continue building the dreams or personal things they have.

“Yes, we decided how to let the social networks of the relationship rest in some way. But no, there we are”, he adds.

WHAT IS SEBASTIAN CAICEDO DOING NOW?

After the clarification, carmen villalobos She also commented that her husband Sebastian Caicedo She has been working on her personal projects while she is dedicating herself to the recordings of the new telenovela by Telemundo “Till money do us part”.

“He is in Bogotá on his projects. Right now he is very involved in spiritual and motivational issues, which seems super cool to me”, he sentenced.

Sebastián Caicedo and Carmen Villalobos have always shown their love on social networks (Photo: Carmen Villalobos / Instagram)

THE TELENOVELAS WHERE CARMEN VILLALOBOS AND SEBASTIAN CAICEDO WORKED TOGETHER

The couple of the moment composed of carmen villalobos Y Sebastian Caicedo continues to make people talk and not only because of the good sentimental relationship they have, but also because of their participation in soap operas that conquered the public from start to finish.

WHY DO CARMEN VILLALOBOS AND SEBASTIAN CAICEDO LIVE IN MIAMI?

After 11 years of marriage, the couple has not only been able to build a family, but also a great acting career, starring in series or being part of the cast of successful productions, mainly in Colombia.

