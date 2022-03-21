Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Martínez TURN ON the networks with this daring dance: VIDEO

carmen villalobos and Sebastian Martinez The recordings of the new version of ‘Til money do us part’the successful novel by Fernando Gaitán that will soon be seen on the screens of Telemundo. Everything seems to be going from strength to strength, as the protagonists have taken a break to relax and took the opportunity to fulfill a viral challenge with which they already lit the networks.

Carmen, who this time will play the character of Alexandra Maldonadois one of the most active Colombian actresses on Instagram, so she did not hesitate twice to invite her cast partner, the heartthrob Sebastián Martínez, to do a daring street dance.

Both actors captivated their followers with their sensual steps, only to finish off with a booty dance with which they left their entire audience shocked, in addition to clearly demonstrating that the rhythm takes them inside.

Sebastián Martínez and Carmen Villalobos will star in ‘Hasta que la Plata Nos Separe’. Photo: Telemundo

“You work, but you also enjoy”wrote the Colombian next to the video, which so far already has more than 530 thousand “likes” and millions of views.

In the comments, her fans flooded the section with compliments: “THANK YOU FOR PUTTING HIM TO DANCE, CARMENNNNN”, “If they are like that right now, I want to see them on stage”, “This woman over the years is getting more and more beautiful! ”, “I can’t be cute”.

Among them, he also highlighted the comment of the Sebastian Martinezwho admitted that in the first attempts it did not go very well: “If only they knew how stiff he was in the previous shots”he wrote amused.

Carmen Villalobos prepares to shine in ‘Til money do us part’

It was last February 23 when Telemundo and the RCN television network announced the beginning of the recordings of the telenovela, which will be an updated version of the one that premiered in 2006.

The story was written by Fernando Gaitanthe genius behind ‘Ugly Betty’and will take place in Bogota, Colombia.

Villalobos will experience pleasant reunions in this production, as he will act alongside Gregorio Pernia again, with whom he worked for more than a decade on the Colombian hits ‘Without breasts, there is no paradise’ and ‘The end of paradise’. So much so that they have become great friends.

Fans of the actress are excited to see what her chemistry with Sebastian Martinezwhom many will remember for his performance in ‘Rosary Scissors’ beside Maria Fernanda Yepesand later with Barbara of Regil.

