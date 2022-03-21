Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Martínez TURN ON the networks with this daring dance: VIDEO

carmen villalobos and Sebastian Martinez The recordings of the new version of ‘Til money do us part’the successful novel by Fernando Gaitán that will soon be seen on the screens of Telemundo. Everything seems to be going from strength to strength, as the protagonists have taken a break to relax and took the opportunity to fulfill a viral challenge with which they already lit the networks.

Carmen, who this time will play the character of Alexandra Maldonadois one of the most active Colombian actresses on Instagram, so she did not hesitate twice to invite her cast partner, the heartthrob Sebastián Martínez, to do a daring street dance.

