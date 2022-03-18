Carmen Villalobos and William Levy, are they boyfriends in real life? | FAME

“woman-fragranced coffee” is one of the most successful Colombian soap operas in recent years, especially since its arrival on Netflix, where it remains among the most viewed content in several countries. Starring William Levy, Laura Londono and carmen villalobos, the series convinced the public so much that more than one began to wonder if between the Cuban actor and the protagonist of “Without breasts there is no paradise” there was more than friendship for the scenes they recorded together. Are they boyfriends?

The new version of “woman-fragranced coffee” was originally broadcast between May and September 2021 by RCN in Colombia and is available from the end of 2021 on Netflixwhere it is an international phenomenon that can be compared to the original story of Fernando Gaitan from 1994.

Now, although the remake is the love story of Teresa Suárez “Gaviota” (Laura Londoño) and Sebastián Vallejo (William Levy)also largely follows the male co-star’s relationship with Lucia Sanclementethe antagonist who is embodied by carmen villalobos and that arouses different feelings in the public, from rejection to admiration.

Laura Londoño, William Levy and Carmen Villalobos, the three main figures of “Coffee with the aroma of a woman” (Photo: Coffee with the aroma of a woman / Instagram)

William Levy and Carmen Villalobos They have been friends for several years, with a bond that has been reinforced from their work on “woman-fragranced coffee”. They are colleagues, but above all, accomplices.

In the telenovela, Levy and Villalobos are a couple who are going through a serious crisis, especially when “Gaviota” jumps onto the scene. That yes, when they are still together, Sebastián and Lucía exude so much passion that it seems that they were two true lovers.

William Levy is remembered for starring in the soap opera “Café con aroma de mujer” (Photo: William Levy / Instagram)

KNOW IF WILLIAM LEVY AND CARMEN VILLALOBOS ARE A COUPLE IN REAL LIFE

“woman-fragranced coffee” is one of the most successful productions of the moment. William Levy and carmen villalobos They have earned the affection of thousands of fans who have considered them one of the most charismatic couples.

That is why many of them have mentioned that the Cuban and the Colombian would make a good couple beyond fiction. Given this, Villalobos spoke and clarified all kinds of doubts for his fans.

“I adore William, he has a very cool energy, he is pure sweetness. He has what we coastal people have”, he expressed in the program “Suelta la Sopa”, according to Heraldousa.

Carmen Villalobos plays Lucía Sanclemente in Café con aroma de mujer. (Photo: Instagram / Carmen Villalobos)

The actress also commented that fans have always pointed out that she and the Cuban actor make one of the perfect couples.

“They keep telling me: ‘Stay with William!’“, I note.

It should be noted that the two actors have stated -according to the aforementioned portal- that they are good friends and professionals and that they have never had a love relationship.

carmen villalobos She is married to Sebastian Caicedowhile William Levy A few weeks ago he ended his relationship with Elizabeth Gutierrez.

WHO IS WILLIAM LEVY?

William Levy was born on August 29, 1980 in Havana Cuba). He had two brothers but they were abandoned by their father when they were still children.

In high school he stood out for his great talent for baseball, standing out above his peers. Then he would come to the United States with his family.

After participating in important productions, Levy became a very famous actor.

Got married with Elizabeth Gutierrez whom he met in 2002. In March 2006 his first son, Christopher Alexander, was born, and in 2010 they completed their family with Kailey Alexandra.

At the end of 2021 he announced his separation from his wife Elizabeth Gutierrez through social networks, although they also made it clear that they will have a good relationship for the benefit of their children.

WHO IS CARMEN VILLALOBOS?

Carmen Villalobos is a Colombian actress and model. She debuted on television in 1999 at the age of 18 in the children’s television program produced by Caracol Television, Club 10, in said program she played Abi. Her first major role on television, she was at the age of 20 in 2003 in the telenovela, Amor a la plancha where she played Ernestina Pulido.

The following year she had a participation in the telenovela Dora, la celadora, for which she was nominated for the TVyNovelas Colombia Awards as “best revelation actress”. From then on she was followed by notable roles in telenovelas like Ella; The Storm (2005–06), Amores de mercado (2006–07), and Nobody is eternal in the world (2007). She also participated in several episodes of the Telemundo anthology series Decisiones.

In 2008, she got her first leading role on Telemundo, in the telenovela Sin senos no hay paradise, a new adaptation of the novel Without tits, there is no paradise written by Gustavo Bolívar, where she played Catalina Santana. This character served Villalobos to obtain more international recognition, as it was a production broadcast outside her country of origin.

WHAT WAS WILLIAM LEVY CALLED DURING THE RECORDINGS OF “COFFEE WITH A WOMAN’S AROMA”?

According to the Colombian actress who plays Lucía Sanclemente de Vallejo to Mezcaliente, the chat is called “Cocoshos”. Although it does not have a specific meaning, they thought it was a fun word that they also use as a nickname.

“In fact it came from William and now every time we see each other it’s like ‘hello, cocosho!, hello, cocosha! It’s like, I don’t know, like beyond thing. I don’t know, they are one of those nonsense that one has among colleagues”, Villalobos explained.

But that is not the only nickname with which they baptized the protagonist of the remake “woman-fragranced coffee”. Laura Londonowho plays Teresa Suárez ‘La Gaviota’ in the telenovela produced by Yalile Giordanelli, revealed another nickname for the Cuban actor. MORE DETAILS HERE

WHY DOESN’T CARMEN VILLALOBOS WEAR HER WEDDING RING?

Colombian actress carmen villalobos He took it upon himself to dispel doubts about why he doesn’t wear his wedding ring. The actress of “woman-fragranced coffee” stated that he fears losing the symbol of his marriage with Sebastian Caicedoruling out that there is a crisis in his family.

The interpreter of “the end of paradise” indicated that this should not surprise people who follow her work, because they know that she is often distracted by her personal belongings.

“I am very disorganized, very clueless and I am afraid of losing him, that is the truth. Everyone who has followed me in my career knows that I always take my rings off.”manifested in his social networks before the consultations of his millions of followers.

In this way, the Colombian celebrity He ended the rumors that there would be problems in his relationship with Caicedo. Throughout the years they have been together, the couple has suffered speculation and versions that have not been reflected in reality until now. MORE DETAILS HERE.