Carmen Villalobos and William Levy face romance rumors again

The popularity of carmen villalobosespecially as a result of his antagonistic performance in ‘Café con aroma de mujer’ means that, from time to time, he has to go out and clarify certain rumors about him.

In particular, the rumors that are born from the public of the soap opera, who see the couple between her and the Cuban heartthrob very well. William Levywho plays Sebastián Vallejo, with whom the character of Carmen has an affair.

Moved by comments and questions, the actress, who has been married for a decade to Sebastian Caicedocame out to respond to those who romantically involved her with Levy, who recently separated from his wife Elizabeth Gutierrez.

Specifically, because the chemistry between the characters in Lucia Sanclemente and Sebastian Vallejo crossed the screen, Carmen had to clarify to those who bet on the couple, that a great friendship unites her with William.

“I adore William, he has a very cool energy, he is pure sweetness. He has what we coastal people have. They keep telling me: ‘Stay with William!’” he admitted.

But the fans do not stay calm with the repeated clarifications that from one side and the other come out to pronounce. It is that these two performers are so beloved, and the history of the soap opera has penetrated so deeply in the audience, that many want the romance between them to become a reality.

However, recently, carmen villalobos She attended the 38th edition of the India Catalina Awards, in the city of Cartagena, which awarded the best artistic and audiovisual talent, and she did it alone, drawing the attention of the public.

Again, the rumors of separation between Carmen and the actor Sebastian Caicedo, began to spin in the environment, for which she was consulted about her sentimental relationship. Given this, the artist replied: “Sebastián stayed in Bogotá, but I come on his behalf,” she said, proudly showing her engagement ring. “Nothing is happening, because everyone asks me,” she clarified once again, complaining that, when they stop posting photos of the two, they already ask questions. Finally, she threw forcefully: “The day something happens and everyone will know, the ring speaks for itself!”.

In addition, through your account InstagramShe thanked her husband for his support. “Thank you my love Sebastián Caicedo for ALWAYS being there. I love you with all my soul!”.