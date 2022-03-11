Carmen Villalobos breaks the silence and talks about the divorce rumors of Sebastián Caicedo

It is no secret to anyone that Sebastián Caicedo and Carmen Villalobos form one of the most beloved and sensual couples on TV and social networks, because their love has inspired the entire world.

And it is that through their respective Instagram profiles, the actors do not miss the opportunity to upload their hot and romantic postcards that make it clear that they love each other more than ever.

Related news

However, in recent months it has been suggested that the couple could be going through a crisis, and through social networks there was already talk of a possible divorce between them.

The romance between Caicedo and Villalobos dates back to 2007, and they lasted 13 years as boyfriends, before taking the next step in their lives and joining in marriage in October 2019.

Since then, the fans have not stopped being participants in each of the years that the couple has spent together, and they have catapulted as the most stable relationships in entertainment.

The couple has raised rumors of a possible divorce. Photo: IG / sebastiancaicedo

But through social networks, the photographs that have been uploaded together have been rarer, so the cyber community concluded a possible distance between them.

On the side of the star of “Coffee with the aroma of a woman”, the last image she published in the company of her husband was in December 2021, when they posed for a magazine of American origin.

While on the side of the actor of Colombian origin, the last image with the star of “Without breasts there is no paradise” was on December 31 while they welcomed the new year.

That is why throughout all these months, fans have not stopped worrying about a possible separation, but it was the interpreter of “Catalina la grande” who put an end to the rumors.

The couple has raised rumors of a possible divorce. Photo: IG / sebastiancaicedo

Did Sebastián Caicedo and Carmen Villalobos get divorced?

And it is that everything seems to indicate that the couple is estranged, but not as everyone imagines, but rather due to a state of health they have had to physically separate.

What happens is that the 40-year-old actor was infected with COVID-19, so he has been kept in isolation, and then it was their busy schedules that made the distance between them longer.

On the one hand, she is about to start recording the new version of the telenovela, “Hasta que la plata nos separe”, while he is also working in Argentina.

And it is that in the most recent photograph that Sebastián Caicedo shared on his Instagram account, where his wife assures that the next trip they will do together.

The couple has raised rumors of a possible divorce. Photo: IG / sebastiancaicedo

With these words, the happy couple put an end to the rumors of a possible divorce of both because it seems that they are better than ever despite the distance between them.

GBR.