Carmen Villalobos clarifies the current situation with Sebastián Caicedo – People – Culture

For months, the followers of the actors Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Caicedo have been concerned about the current situation of the couple.

The absence of photographs together on social networks has been the subject of all kinds of speculation, even entertainment programs have assured that Caicedo had requested a divorce from the Barranquilla for months.

Although Villalobos had already tried to clarify these doubts by stating in some interviews that she was still married to her husband, with whom she has been in a relationship for more than 13 years, the speculation has not stopped.

What did Carmen say?

We decided not to see us together so that each one can continue building those dreams

In an interview for the medium ‘Mezcal TV’, Carmen Villalobos stated that their relationship is stable, but that they decided to remove her from social networks for some time.

“What happens is that of course, when you have always shown the relationship and when everything has been very public, it is a little strange not to see us together anymore”.

According to her, having a relationship constantly in the public eye was causing them problems, which is why they made the decision not to show themselves together for a while. It should be noted that both met in 2007 when they recorded the novel ‘No one is eternal in the world’.

“That was a decision we made from the beginning of the year. Separate careers, separate human beings, because he continues to have his life, I continue to have mine and sometimes that was mixing and causing like rollsso we decided not to see us together so that each one can continue building those dreams and those personal things that we have”, affirmed the actress of ‘Without breasts there is no paradise’.

Carmen was emphatic that they are together emotionally, even though they do not do it physicallybecause Sebastián is in Bogotá immersed in his projects, while she continues to focus on the recordings of the new version of ‘Hasta que la plata nos separe’ (2022), a novel that is already in its final stage of production.

Inclusive, On June 14, the artist reported through her Instagram stories that she had not been able to sleep comfortably because he was sleeping in a hotel and not at homedue to the extensive hours of work that she has to spend in her role as ‘Alejandra Maldonado’.

