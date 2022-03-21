Carmen Villalobos could be the best antagonistic actress in Colombia today

throughout his career carmen villalobos She has shown that she is a first class actress. From the beginning, her great talent took her to the top of the most watched telenovelas on the continent. Today, these great interpretations could be reflected in a prize since the current wife of Sebastian Caicedo is nominated as “Best Antagonistic Actress” in the India Catalina Awards 2022.

These will be delivered today March 20 in order to reward the best Colombian productions that were broadcast on television. carmen villalobos is nominated for the first time India Catalina Awards 2022 Thanks to your participation in Woman-fragranced coffee. This novel can currently be seen on the platform of series and movies, Netflix.

