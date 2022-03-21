Carmen Villalobos could be the best antagonistic actress in Colombia today

throughout his career carmen villalobos She has shown that she is a first class actress. From the beginning, her great talent took her to the top of the most watched telenovelas on the continent. Today, these great interpretations could be reflected in a prize since the current wife of Sebastian Caicedo is nominated as “Best Antagonistic Actress” in the India Catalina Awards 2022.

These will be delivered today March 20 in order to reward the best Colombian productions that were broadcast on television. carmen villalobos is nominated for the first time India Catalina Awards 2022 Thanks to your participation in Woman-fragranced coffee. This novel can currently be seen on the platform of series and movies, Netflix.

in the same category Villalobos will compete with the actresses Diana Wiswell that gave life to the villain of Reina del flow 2. Katherine Porto for his participation in Mano Dura. nicole santamaria for her performance in Emma Reyes, the footprint of childhood. This is the first nomination at this event for the 36-year-old actress. Victoria Hernandez for his character in 1977.

A few hours ago carmen villalobos shared a video on his official account Instagram with the actress and singer majida issa that dazzled his fans. In it you can see the two actresses parade with a first line looks. In addition to said clip, Villalobos added the following comment:

“Cartageneando with this mamacitaaaaa that I adore with all my heart @majidaissa. With the incredible direction of our @juancarlosmazo”

Carmen Villalobos and her new leading role

The beautiful coffee maker announced a few days ago that she will be the protagonist in the telenovela Till money do us part. About this, the popular actress stated that: “I feel very honored to star in this story – the second of the great Fernando Gaitán. I hope you enjoy it too much. Until Silver Us Separates is a RCN Television production for @canalrcn and @telemundo.”

In the Telemundo novel, Carmen plays Alejandra Maldonado, a successful executive; on the other hand, Gregorio Pernia plays Luciano, a very greedy lawyer. Both are a couple but everything changes when Rafael Méndez (Sebastián Martínez) arrives, a humble and charming merchant with whom Alejandra ends up falling in love.