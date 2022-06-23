Carmen Villalobos: goodbye to Alejandra, her character in Until the money separates us | Telemundo telenovela nnda nnlt | FAME

Carmen Villalobos shared a post saying goodbye to her character in “Until silver separates us”.

carmen villalobos she is more involved in her career than ever. Her most recent project is the leading character in “Till money do us part”. Although the soap opera Telemundo is still broadcasting, the recordings are about to come to an end. For this reason, the actress known for playing Catalina in the “Without breasts, there is no paradise” franchise, shared a message in commemoration of this fact.

What is “Until Money Do Us Part” about? The story revolves around Alexandra Maldonado (Carmen Villalobos) and Rafael Mendez (Sebastian Martinez), two strangers from opposite worlds. The chances of destiny lead them to have a car accident and since then their paths have not parted.

In fact, this is an adaptation of the production of the same name that was broadcast in 2006. Other figures that are part of the cast are Gregorio Pernia, Stephanie Duke and Fabian Rioswho also they shared a recording set with Villalobos in “Without breasts there is paradise”.

Before working on this novel, the previous year, Carmen participated in “Café con aroma de mujer” with William Levy and Laura Londoño.

Although the series did not have the expected success and had a time changethis role was very important for the actress so she decided to dedicate a few words to it.

THE FAREWELL OF CARMEN VILLALOBOS TO ALEJANDRA

Carmen Villalobos is processing that she will no longer personify Alejandra Maldonado. Therefore, cshared a couple of posts on her Instagram account commemorating the process of becoming her and having participated in “Until money separates us.”

On June 18, the 38-year-old actress shared a compilation video of important moments that his character had throughout the novel. In the description, he said goodbye and stated that it was a great professional challenge.

“Today I say goodbye to this character that I loved madly. Thank you Alejandra Maldonado for having come into my life and challenging me once again in my career. Months of hard work putting the heart and soul”, was part of what he wrote the description of the publication.

THE THANKS HE GAVE TO HIS CO-PROTAGONIST

Earlier that same day, he shared a photo with Sebastián Matinez and a cake that had the title of the novel in the decoration.

“End, end, no more. Thank you my Sebastian Martinez for everything. Better project partner I couldn’t have. God bless you and always give you the best. i love you sebis”, he assured.

Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Martinez pose together in a photo. Both appear next to a cake, celebrating the end of the recordings of the Telemundo novel, “Until silver separates us” (Photo: Carmen Villalobos / Instagram)

THE UPCOMING PROJECTS OF CARMEN VILLALOBOS

A few days ago, the actress herself cConfirmed that it will be part of the “Tu Música Urbano Awards”which will be held on Thursday, June 23.

Carmen Villalobos will be the host of this event, which will be broadcast by Telemundo at 7pm/6c.

WHAT IS “UNTIL SILVER DO US APART” ABOUT?

According to the first trailer, the telenovela “Till money do us part” of Telemundo has the following plot: two totally different people will be involved in a series of adventures where they will meet love and learn from each other.

“Alejandra (Villalobos) is a luxury executive, Méndez (Martínez) a salesman with a lot of charisma that destiny will cross by accident. The crash left her bankrupt and Méndez will pay every penny, but what they still don’t know is that love is not bought or sold.”, it is said in the trailer.

PERSONAL DATA OF CARMEN VILLALOBOS

Birth name: Yorley del Carmen Villalobos Barrios.

Yorley del Carmen Villalobos Barrios. Date of Birth: July 13, 1983.

July 13, 1983. Place of birth: Barranquilla, Colombia.

Barranquilla, Colombia. Age: 38 years.

38 years. Occupation : Actress and model.

: Actress and model. Nationality: Colombian.

Colombian. Languages ​​spoken: Spanish and English.

WHAT DO CARMEN VILLALOBOS AND ALEJANDRA MALDONADO HAVE IN COMMON FROM “UNTIL MONEY DO US SEPARATE”

Carmen Villalobos It has been characterized by demonstrating its great professionalism in each of the soap operas in which it has participated.

Precisely, the Colombian artist herself spoke about what she has in common with her character Alexandra Maldonado. MORE DETAILS HERE.

THE REASON WHY CARMEN VILLALOBOS ACCEPTED “UNTIL MONEY DO US SEPARATE”

After Carmen Villalobos won the award for Best Antagonist at the Catalina Awards 2022 for her work in "Café con aroma de mujer", everyone thought that the actress would start playing villain roles to continue showing that these types of roles fit her very well. right; However, the surprise of many was great when they found out that she was going to integrate "Till money do us part".