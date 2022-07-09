Carmen Villalobos, Jennifer Aniston and the weirdest hair secrets of the famous

If you have thought about putting scissors to your hair, you must see these secrets that have worked for celebrities since Carmen Villalobos and even Jennifer Aniston that you will surely want to copy.

And it is that the hair is one of the most important parts of the body for any woman, and the famous ones are not that exception, for what many of them have their own secrets.

It is worth mentioning that although technology and advances have put million-dollar products at our fingertips to recover hair, the famous have resorted to natural remedies that have been a success.

One of the main hair problems is hair loss or slow hair growth, and many times it has become a real torture but they share their tricks.

It is worth mentioning that often The reason for these problems goes hand in hand with poor nutrition, stress, or even depression, as well as hormonal changes.

Sugar Bear HairProducer

It is a vitamin that is widely used in products to prevent hair loss, to strengthen nails, and to prevent skin rashes.

According to the descriptions of the product that is for sale through Amazon, it promises hair growth, in addition to giving shine and volume, as well as reducing hair loss.

famous as Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston, Miley Cyrus and Kylie Jenner They have fallen in love with this product, as it is a true vitamin cocktail that has dazzled with its benefits.

Natural Oils

While on the oil side, it is a good option to nourish the hair, thanks to the damage left by the dye and the chemical products to which it is often exposed.

In the case of the Colombian Carmen Villalobos, the star is fond of Argan oil, same as applied to the scalp in order to activate the circulation of the hair.

Fruit and vegetable mix

While on the natural side, they are famous as the businesswoman Ximena Duque, who has revealed that one of her Hair Plus secrets are ingredients that are within reach of your hands.

The former Telemundo actress uses some restorative masks made of honey, aloe vera and avocado, same that help with the regeneration of hair strands.

Viviscal

While other celebrities like Uma Thurman, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and even Kate Hudson they opt for this product to have long, silky and enviable hair.

It’s about a drug-free dietary supplement containing AminoMar, a marine complex that promotes hair growth and provides nourishment to thinning hair.

