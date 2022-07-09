Entertainment

Carmen Villalobos, Jennifer Aniston and the weirdest hair secrets of the famous

If you have thought about putting scissors to your hair, you must see these secrets that have worked for celebrities since Carmen Villalobos and even Jennifer Aniston that you will surely want to copy.

And it is that the hair is one of the most important parts of the body for any woman, and the famous ones are not that exception, for what many of them have their own secrets.

