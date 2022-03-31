Carmen Villalobos joins the Anitta Challenge and shows her sensual steps: VIDEO

carmen villalobos is at the top of his career in the face of the tremendous success of Telemundo’s production “Woman-scented coffeer”, which is in the Top 10 most watched on Netflix.

After the good reception of the public, the doors have been opened much more to the actress who is already working on her new project called “Till money do us part“.

Related news

Taking advantage of his popularity, the star has joined one of the most viral challenges of the moment, it is Anitta Challenge with the song “Wrap“.

IG @cvillaloboss

This challenge with the song of the Brazilian has become quite popular, mainly in TikTok and Villalobos did not hesitate to do so.

The Colombian women showed her best and most sensual steps through a video posted on his TikTok account, which consists of twerking and move your hips almost on the floor.

While moving your hips to the rhythm of the song, you must lower yourself to the floor accompanied by a jump in which you must place your hands on the ground.

“I was left without a waist. I had already told them that twerk is not my thing, “said the star.

In addition, on this occasion, the protagonist of “Without breasts, there is no paradise” He chose to choose the comic version in which being on the floor sounds like the hip supposedly cracks and a scream is heard.

Anitta’s challenge has become a success on networks, so it is not surprising that the song is one of the most listened to on Spotify globally, which is why many stars like Carmen Villalobos have joined the challenge.

amv