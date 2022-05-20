Carmen Villalobos leaves a mysterious message after rumors of separation from Sebastián Caicedo: VIDEO

carmen villalobos has been on everyone’s lips, on the one hand, he is at the peak of his career after the enormous success of “woman-fragranced coffee“and on the other hand, he has given something to talk about because of his marriage with Sebastian Caicedo.

The couple has been together for 13 years, so they were described as one of the most stable in the middle, but in recent months a wave of rumors seems to indicate otherwise.

Many point out that the stars have estranged and proof of this are the few photographs that have been published of both for some time.

Despite this, the Colombian herself was the one who took it upon herself to say that the separation was only physical, because they are very busy with their jobs.

Let us remember that Villalobos has just released the telenovela “Until money do us part”while Caicedo has moved away from the spotlight to concentrate on the spiritual part, as well as his projects in the agricultural industry.

Although both have tried to clarify that it has been a mutual decision not to be seen together anymore so that each one can concentrate on their dreams, the rumors of a breach they continue.

Carmen Villalobos leaves a mysterious message on networks

And it is that the protagonist of “Without breasts, there is no paradise” posted a mysterious message in which he talks about “yesterday’s problems” and being happy day by day.

Through a video, the host also shared some images of herself in which she sees herself enjoying the incredible stage she is in.

It was along with this video, where he wrote the message in which he talks about enjoying the present and it shows that he is doing it despite the possible separation with the actor.

“Give yourself this day. Forget the problems of yesterday, don’t think about tomorrow’s plans and try to be happy just for today! This has been my thought for a few months now. One day at a time,” she wrote.

Despite the fact that it seems like a message to motivate his followers, many are writing in the comments that they are words with which he would indicate that he has separated from the actor.

“The message is clear, the relationship with her husband ended”, “I think that in fact they are no longer together … what a pity. They were one of my favorite couples”, say some comments.

