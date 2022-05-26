Carmen Villalobos looks like Karol G with a minidress

carmen villalobos She is one of the most beautiful actresses on television. Her sensuality and beauty not only led her to be part of important projects on the small screen, but also made her one of the most acclaimed models in the United States. Now, the Colombian took advantage of her social networks to show how you enjoy photo shoots.

The protagonist of “Café con aroma de mujer” shared a video on her Instagram account where she shows a little of how time passes when they call her to take photos. In the video she appears with a minidress that leaves little to the imagination, in addition to showing her curves and her shapely legs.

In the clip, he not only appears smiling and enjoying the moment, but alsoand you can see him taking the forbidden steps to the rhythm of Karol Gso many fans did not hesitate to compare them and ensure that the actress had copied the style of the singer.

Dress

The post titled: “May good music and a good attitude never be lacking in our lives. Having a tasty time under the lens of @ferriveraruiz! Remembering the super photo session…” shows the actress dancing in a tight green dress with fringes on the chest and sleeves. Detail that gives a special touch to the garment that she used for the magazine “For all”.

The clip soon went viral, as her fans could not miss the opportunity to give love to a video in which she shows the Latin flavor to everything she gives and that smile that captivates anyone who sees her. In two days, he got more than 510 thousand likes and endless comments.

Among the most outstanding messages are: “Wooouuu precious !!!!!”, “Lindaaaaa”, “The Newscasts are going to say that she is free”, “Pure energy and beautiful no, the next”, “Very cool of a woman. Beautiful and beautiful I love your photos and videos charming woman “, in addition to many hearts and little fires that frame the words of their fans.

