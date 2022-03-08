Carmen Villalobos revealed the secret to having a happy relationship with her partner

carmen villalobos She is one of the most popular actresses on the continent who over the years has shown her great talent for acting. In various Latin American television strips, she has conquered her followers with her interpretation, for example, in the soap opera “Without Se… there is no Paradise”, where did he play the role of Catherine Santana. This great performance made his fame grow by leaps and bounds.

However, this time the beautiful coffee maker is a trend for her personal life. Specifically because she revealed the secrets to having such a happy and lasting love relationship. Last October carmen villalobos and Sebastian Caicedo They celebrated 13 years together, thus being one of the most stable couples on Latin TV.

This love story began in 2007 when both actors coincided in the telenovela “Nobody is eternal in the world”. A year later they went to live together. Over so many years together, carmen villalobossaid: “When you start living with your partner, many things change and the word routine is stigmatized because there are good routines. When you learn to know your partner there are things that become routine but it is up to you that it does not become a boring monotony.

Also one of the protagonists of the telenovela woman-fragranced coffee revealed some of the keys to their marriage: “We try to maintain our spaces, we continue to admire each other, we continue to have projects. Trust and support are vital in this team that we have formed over the years. The idea is to continue growing hand in hand. We have very big dreams. Last year we celebrated 13 years together and two years of marriage, we are stronger than ever and this team is ready for many more games”.

As for her acting career, the beautiful coffee maker announced a few days ago that she will be the protagonist in the telenovela Till money do us part. “I feel very honored to star in this story – the second of the great Fernando Gaitán. I hope you enjoy it too much. Until La Plata separates us is a RCN Television production for @canalrcn and @telemundo”he wrote in his official accounts carmen villalobos.