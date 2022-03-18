Carmen Villalobos, Sebastián Caicedo and the telenovelas in which they have worked together | Colombian Celebrities | nnda nnlt | FAME

Colombian actors carmen villalobos and Sebastian Caicedo forever They have been characterized by showing that they are very much in love with each other, thus becoming one of the strongest couples of the moment. However, the chemistry between them goes beyond that and is that both have participated in different soap operas that have become the favorites of many people.

carmen villalobos and Sebastian Caicedo They began their sentimental relationship 13 years ago and to date they continue to be considered one of the most successful couples in the artistic environment.

Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Caicedo have been a couple for more than a decade (Photo: Carmen Villalobos / Instagram)

The romance between the two was born on the recording sets when they were filming a soap opera and since that time they have not separated and have strengthened the bonds of love over time.

It should be taken into account that both actors have participated in different Colombian productions working hand in hand or separately, but they have always shown their great talent. Here we tell you the soap operas where they worked together.

THE TELENOVELAS WHERE CARMEN VILLALOBOS AND SEBASTIAN CAICEDO WORKED TOGETHER

The couple of the moment composed of carmen villalobos and Sebastian Caicedo continues to make people talk and not only because of the good sentimental relationship they have, but also because of their participation in soap operas that conquered the public from start to finish.

“Nobody is eternal in the world”

It was 2007 when carmen villalobos and Sebastian Caicedo They met for the first time on the recording sets of the telenovela “Nobody is eternal in the world”.

This production was recorded in Colombia and carmen villalobos played Karen González, who was the ex-wife of Tyson Bernal, a role that fell to Caicedo and was characterized as a cruel villain.

According to the NuevaMujer portal, at the time the actress confessed to “More about you” that they both thought that the other person was very attractive.

“Each one by his side, he seemed to me a very handsome guy, I seemed to him very beautiful and everything, but nothing. Let’s say that everything came later”, he indicated according to the portal.

No one is eternal in the world (Photo: Video capture)

“Without breasts, there is no paradise”

But the couple would get a second chance to work together. This time it was in the telenovela “Without breasts, there is no paradise” premiered in 2008. Villalobos played Catalina Santana, while the actor played the role of David.

At that time, the Colombian revealed that during the recordings love was born between them. “(…) ending Without breasts there is no paradise, we coincide again and that is when Cupid arrowed us“, said.

Some members of the telenovela Sin Senos No Hay Paraíso (Photo: Diffusion)

“Rich kids, poor parents”

This is a youth soap opera produced by RTI Television for Telemundo. It was based on the successful American television series “Beverly Hills” where carmen villalobos and Sebastian Caicedo They were the protagonists.

The drama tells the story of Alejandra Paz, a 17-year-old teenager who lives in the United States and although she does not know what it means to have everything in life without sacrifices, she is a very happy girl but everything changes when she travels to Colombia because her mother She is deported for having entered illegally 20 years ago.

This happened in 2009, at which time both were already a couple and worked again in this production.

“Working with your partner is a little weird, very weird. I mean, if he touched me right now I would make him happy with life, but it’s weird because the kisses are real”, maintained the actress.

Carmen Villalobos is a renowned Colombian actress (Photo: Carmen Villalobos / Instagram)

“The Lord of the heavens”

This is an American crime drama television series produced by Telemundo Global Studios and Argos Comunicación for Telemundo.

There Carmen Villalobos played Leonar Ballesteros and was part of the first three seasons between 2013 and 2015. Likewise, Caicedo was part of the second, third and fourth installments between 2014 and 2016. He had the role of Eleazar Yepes, alias “The toast”.

“The Lord of the Skies” was broadcast for the first time on April 15, 2013. (Photo: Telemundo)

WHO IS CARMEN VILLALOBOS?

Carmen Villalobos is a Colombian actress and model. She debuted on television in 1999 at the age of 18 in the children’s television program produced by Caracol Television, Club 10, in said program she played Abi. Her first major role on television, she was at the age of 20 in 2003 in the telenovela, Amor a la plancha where she played Ernestina Pulido.

The following year she had a participation in the telenovela Dora, la celadora, for which she was nominated for the TVyNovelas Colombia Awards as “best revelation actress”. From then on she was followed by notable roles in telenovelas like Ella; The Storm (2005–06), Amores de mercado (2006–07), and Nobody is eternal in the world (2007). She also participated in several episodes of the Telemundo anthology series Decisiones.

In 2008, she got her first leading role on Telemundo, in the telenovela Sin senos no hay paradise, a new adaptation of the novel Without tits, there is no paradise written by Gustavo Bolívar, where she played Catalina Santana. This character served Villalobos to obtain more international recognition, as it was a production broadcast outside her country of origin.

WHAT IS THE CONDITION OF CARMEN VILLALOBOS TO MAKE ANOTHER SEASON OF “COFFEE WITH A WOMAN’S AROMA”?

In an interview with People en Español, Carmen Villalobos spoke about the success that “Café con aroma de mujer” is having on Netflix and the historical numbers in reproductions that the production has achieved since the streaming platform arrived on December 29, 2021 .

“I am very excited and happy with the reception we have received at Netflix. I believe that a story of Fernando Gaitán cannot have any other result”, affirmed the Colombian actress.

“(I am) happy that my first antagonist has been a complete success and with such a spectacular production as Café con aroma de mujer. Really [estoy] excited and happy with this reception on Netflix, “he added about the success of the soap opera. MORE DETAILS HERE.