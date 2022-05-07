Carmen Villalobos shakes and moves her waist to the rhythm of Camila Cabello

Carmen Villalobos knows how to make her followers fall in love. The Colombian actress who will soon return to the screens as the protagonist of “Hasta que la plata nos separe” once again showed off her dance moves and wagged her tail to the rhythm of “Bam bam”, the song by Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran.

The Colombian actress wore a black dress with openings that revealed her waist, back and legs. She accessorized the look with long, over-the-knee, stiletto-heeled boots.

This publication made by Villalobos has so far more than 133,000 likes and more than 600 comments. Some of his fans left him nice messages after this publication, but others pointed out that those boots did not match the dress:

“The one who always has a smile, a pose, a song or a dance… excellent actress”, “Bella, spectacular goddess. What a womanonon”, “I would like to have that Colombian happiness”, “I love how you are! But the long boots clash a little with the length of the dress! Remember that long boots are to show them off, not to cover the front or back!”, “I don’t like long dress and high boots. Being short like me doesn’t suit us, darling, but you’re beautiful as always.”

With these dances, Carmen Villalobos has constantly captivated her Instagram followers and they may have already gotten used to enjoying this facet of the actress.

The dance video he published before this was in the company of fellow Colombian actresses Lorna Cerpa and Alejandra Ávila. The three did a choreography in which their waist and tail movements stood out.

In addition, days ago he put on a traditional marichi suit, red and tight to his body, and performed in the company of actor Gregorio Pernía “Tell me how you want”, the song that Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal sing. The actors got into the shoes of the singers and delighted their audience by interpreting this song that has been a success for Mexicans.

