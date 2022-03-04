Carmen Villalobos showed off her spa day in a tiny bikini

Carmen Villalobos is without a doubt one of the most talented and charismatic actresses on television. Thanks to those unforgettable characters that she has played, she has become one of the most recognized and beloved artists in all of Latin America. The Colombian, who is currently in full production of her new project, is also one of the sexiest.

And it is that although her talent is what has taken her to where she is, we cannot deny that her beauty has always impacted her followers. And it is that in addition to a beautiful face, the actress has an enviable figure, one that she has managed to maintain thanks to a healthy diet and her effective exercise routine.

Even though we know that she has a great body, we never cease to be surprised when we see her in tiny swimsuits like the one she wears in the photos she recently posted on her Instagram account. The Colombian published a very hot in which she appears in a sensual black bikini while enjoying a spa pool.

Instagram/Carmen Villalobos

Instagram/Carmen Villalobos

“I tell you that today, in the midst of so many recordings, I took a little time to pamper myself and relax,” Villalobos wrote in the publication. “You can’t imagine the delight of the place here at Bogotá Wellness Spa Movil Center, thank you for pampering me so much. We don’t have to wait for a special moment to take care of and love each other.”

In the photo the images, you can see the toned abdomen of Villalobos, as well as his toned arms and his perfect curves. The truth is that the actress has an enviable figure.

