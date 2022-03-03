Carmen Villalobos shows off her great figure in the pool

carmen villalobos He has shown over the years his great talent for acting. In various strips of Latin American television, she has conquered followers with her interpretation, for example, in the soap opera “Without Se… there is no Paradise”, where did he play the role of Catherine Santana. This great performance made his fame grow by leaps and bounds.

In this opportunity, carmen villalobos It is a trend in the various entertainment news portals since a few hours ago she shared a series of images of her in the pool on her official accounts. In them she can be seen wearing a bikini that not only demonstrated her great silhouette but also her spectacular beauty.

In addition to these photos, Carmen Villalobos added the following message: “I tell you that today in the midst of so many recordings, I took a little time to pamper myself and relax. You can’t imagine the delight of the place here in Bogotá @wellnessspamovil. Thank you for pampering me so much. Because we don’t have to wait for a special moment to take care of ourselves and love us.”

The talented coffee maker is having a blast in her work life as she broke it as a host on the show “Unstoppable School”, where 12 women entrepreneurs from different Latin American countries compete for the opportunity to receive the necessary support to succeed and realize their most cherished dream in the business world.

carmen villalobos She is one of the protagonists of the telenovela “Woman-fragranced coffee”, which is having tremendous success in Netflix Latin America.

As for her acting career, the beautiful coffee maker announced a few days ago that she will be the protagonist in the telenovela Till money do us part. “I feel very honored to star in this story – the second of the great Fernando Gaitán. I hope you enjoy it too much. Until La Plata separates us is a RCN Television production for @canalrcn and @telemundo”he wrote in his official accounts carmen villalobos.