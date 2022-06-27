Entertainment

Carmen Villalobos shows off her rear on the beach, wearing a printed micro bikini

Carmen Villalobos during the Tu Música Urbano Awards ceremony.

Photo: Jose R. Madera/Getty Images

welcoming summer carmen villalobos raised the temperature to the maximum on the beaches of Puerto Rico, posing during a photo session and sharing the best moments on his account Instagram. She showed off her statuesque body wearing a patterned micro bikini and even had a drink sitting on the sand.

In other images, the beautiful Colombian actress modeled a sexy black bikini and even recorded herself in a clip that shows her wearing a hat and dark glasses. The reason for her visit to Puerto Rico was her work as her host last Thursday in the Your Urban Music Awards.

Amid rumors that she could already be separated from her husband for months Sebastian Caicedo (something that she has refused to confirm) Carmen caused the astonishment of locals and strangers by the variety of sexy outfits that she wore at the event, which showed her with a look much more sensual than the one he presented to his fans so far. shared everything in Instagramgetting photos with thousands of likes.

