Carmen Villalobos: this was the last thing she said about her marriage to Sebastián Caicedo

Carmen Villalobos and Sebastian Caicedo They have become one of the most famous couples on Hispanic television for many years.

For a few months, much has been said about their 13-year relationship, as rumors have emerged about a possible divorce Between both.

Again, it has been commented on an alleged separation due to the intense work that both are having in their successful careers.

Currently, the Colombian is at the top after the good reception of “woman-fragranced coffee” and his most recent premiere with “Till money do us part.”

For this reason, he is currently promoting the new Telemundo production together with his colleagues Sebastián Martínez and Gregorio Pernía.

During the promotion, the actress took the opportunity to talk about it where she assured that due to the heavy workload she has not been able to spend much time with her husband.

“As far as I know, I’m still married,” said Carmen Villalobos, while talking about the fact that their separation is only physical.

He also indicated that during the recordings he only gets to sleep, since he is under very heavy rhythms most days.

“My family knows that when I am in a project they almost lose me because the recording rhythms are very heavy. So they are used to seeing me only at night when I go to sleep, because it is a recording from Monday to Saturday, ”he told the magazine Hello!.

She also took the opportunity to talk about what her husband is currently doing, since he is away from tv forums At this moment.

“He is dedicated to other things, and I am super busy,” she clarified, since Caicedo is taking the time to dedicate it to a farm, after assuring that he was not happy.

