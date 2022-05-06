Carmen Villalobos wags her tail in a tight skirt

Carmen Villalobos surprised again with her tail movement. The Colombian actress showed off her dance moves in a tight skirt and in the company of fellow Colombian actresses Lorna Cepeda and Alejandra Ávila.

The three artists wagged their tails to the rhythm of “El baila pa back” by Zona Prieta. The sexy movements of the Colombians captivated hundreds of followers that each one has on Instagram.

In the publication that Carmen Villalobos made, she has achieved more than 216,000 likes and more than 780 comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CARMEN VILLALOBOS (@cvillaloboss)

Villalobos constantly posts videos in which he is seen dancing. A few weeks ago, he showed off his dance moves with Colombian actor Sebastian Martinez.

In addition, A couple of days ago he surprised his thousands of Instagram followers by putting on a mariachi suit and performing “Tell me how you want” together with actor Gregorio Pernía.the popular original song by Angela Águilar and Christian Nodal.

With her beautiful red suit quite tight to the body, the Colombian got into the skin of the smallest of the Águilar dynasty and interpreted the theme.

“How many takes did it take you guys to do this without dying of laughter?” It was one of the comments left for the couple of actors after the publication.

“Until death do us part” will soon premiere on Telemundo, a production in which all these actors will participate.

In the middle of the recordings, these funny videos have emerged that the public that follows them enjoys and appreciates.

“And this year my name will be… Very happy to finally present this great project to you! UNTIL MONEY SEPARATE US. I feel very honored to star in this story – the second of the great Fernando Gaitan! I hope you enjoy it too much. Until the silver separates us is a RCN Television production for @canalrcn and @telemundo, “said Villalobos when announcing his participation in the telenovela.

Keep reading: Carmen Villalobos puts on a tight Mexican outfit and sings as Ángela Aguilar

Carmen Villalobos turns on Instagram by moving her little body with a fun dance

Carmen Villalobos tried the “Anitta challenge” and was left “without a waist”