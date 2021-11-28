Carnage, if Kate Winslet’s politically correct destroys cinema

At 00.48 on Iris will be broadcast Carnage, the film by Roman Polanski which premiered at the Venice Film Festival and which sees an exceptional cast, led by Kate Winslet and Christoph Waltz.

Carnage, the plot

Taken from the play The god of slaughter, Carnage tells of the meeting and the subsequent clash between two pairs of parents who meet following a problem between their children. Alan (Christoph Waltz) and Nancy Cowan (Kate Winslet) are in fact the parents of a boy accused of physically assaulting the son of Penelope (Jodie Foster) and Michael (John C. Reilly). The meeting between the four adults begins by following the most basic laws of civil coexistence, but soon the shield of education will begin to show its cracks. The two families are in fact diametrically opposed and live very different lives, so it is really difficult to put yourself in each other’s shoes. The situation escalates when Nancy, due to a retching, ruins one of Penelope’s books, while Michael cannot believe when he discovers that Alan will defend the pharmaceutical company responsible for his mother’s illness. Between insults and accusations about parenting skills, the four will end up starting a real game of slaughter.

Kate Winslet’s rethinking and cancel culture

Although it lasts less than eighty minutes, Carnage it is a film that manages to stage the hypocrisies of the bourgeois world. But on closer inspection the film is also an example of the hypocrisy that reigns in Hollywood and that in these times of politically correct is putting a strain on the concept of art which, by its very nature, should always be free. In fact, in 2020 Kate Winslet gave an interview in which he expressed his remorse for agreeing to work with a director like Polanski. As reported Elle, indeed, Roman Polansky in 1977 he confessed to having had sex with a minor and although his confession initially led to a plea bargain it was later refuted, prompting Polanski to leave the United States – where he is still wanted today – and move to France.

In the interview given to Vanity Fair in 2020 Kate Winslet said she regretted her choices and said: “Life is damn short and I wish I could do my best when it comes to being an example to younger girls. We’re giving it a messed up world, so I’d love to do what I can and have some integrity. I mean … what the fuck was I doing when I was working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski? Today it’s amazing for me to think about how those men are treated with the utmost respect in the film industry. responsibility for working with both of them. But I can’t turn back the hands of the clock. “

Kate Winslet’s opinion and her regret for working with the aforementioned directors seems, however, a move to defend herself from possible attacks because, especially in the case of Polanski, the actress was well aware of who the director was and what his crime. When Kate Winslet agreed to shoot Carnage he was well aware of what Polanski had done, that he was a fugitive and, moreover, he had fought for his idea. In an interview with the New York Times, Kate Winslet had defended her choice to work with Roman Polanski and Woody Allen by asserting that their private sphere “had to be put aside” , because it was about work. If Roman Polanski’s crime is also known and recognized by US justice, the speech of Woody Allen is slightly different. The famous New York director, according to what written by Elle, was accused by ex-wife Mia Farrow of sexually abusing daughter Dylan Farrow, but Woody Allen – with whom Kate Winslet worked in 2017 on the film The wheel of wonders – was cleared of the charges. And the actress also defended her work with him.