Carnage’s fury ”: the return of the symbiote still disappoints





From 14 October 2021 it is available in Italian cinemas “Venom: Carnage’s fury“, The highly anticipated continuation of the metropolitan adventures of scary symbiont guest in the body of the investigative journalist Eddie Brock, interpreted by Tom Hardy. The return of the alien parasite to the big screen, after the appearance in the third chapter of the cycle “Spider-Man”By Sam Raimi, was able to collect more than 850 million dollars globally, against a budget of“ only ”100 million. Although specialized critics did not particularly like the film, audiences rewarded the origin story directed by Ruben Fleischer who, for the sequel, is replaced by Andy Serkis.

Born of pain and blood

After saving the world from a potential symbiont invasion and the villainy of Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed), Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) shares his daily life with the symbiote. Venom. The latter would like to spend the nights protecting the city, eating the heads of criminals, but the human is not of the same opinion. Having rehabilitated his name as a prominent journalist, Eddie becomes without knowing why the only person with whom the serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) want to talk. At the end of their meeting at the San Quentin prison, thanks to an intuition of the alien parasite, the corpses of the victims of the murderous rampage of the inmate who will be quickly sentenced to death are found. Shortly before the execution, however, Kasady comes into contact with the altered blood of the protagonist, thus giving life to a new relentless symbiote red: Carnage.

“The only thing I want is carnage”

A sequel that doesn’t keep its promises

Although the first stand-alone film was not particularly successful, it is undeniable that (even if sketched) issues such as: the search among the stars for the improvement of the human condition on Earth and the ethical dilemma of the growing decision-making power in the hands of multinationals were addressed. It was also interesting the confrontation between Eddie Brock’s ego, a reporter also willing to disappoint the loved one in order to bring to light the deception of the Life Foundation, and Carlton Drake, unable to value human frailty, seeking the creation of a superior being. However, the portrayal of the symbiote that gives the film its title was not quite what was hoped for. In terms of visual impact, the Marvel character created by David Michelinie and Todd McFarlane, is tremendously scary and characterized by a lethal aura of which its potential has never been fully exploited. In the comics, his being incomplete by nature (I remember that it needs a body to host it to survive), it made the parasite broken in the soul and in search of the acceptance of others. Rancorous and violent, the path ofanti-hero he was studded with bevels of his very personal vision of justice, confronting the failures of the human he decided to tie himself to: Eddie Brock. All things to which we have not witnessed in the source film of 2018, where it was instead opted to give it a more cut comedy to the symbiont, here even more pronounced. The mid-credits scene at the end of the first film bode well for a more bloody sequel, showing in advance the face of Cletus Kasady, from whom the ferocious Carnage will be born. “People love serial killersWill say the convict played by Woody Harrelson in the first few minutes of Venom 2, but there is no murderous fury waiting for the viewer. The insertion of the red symbiont is none other than yet another lark mirror, for a production whose only objective was to bring a “ferry” film to the cinemas. The weakening of the psychopath Kasady, of whom there is not the slightest fear, and the insertion of the tormented love story with Frances Barrison (Shriek), are nothing more than a filler to make sure that the couple Venom-Eddie can overcome the “marital friction”. A dynamic already extensively addressed in the previous film, which had to be overcome but which we are forced to witness again, and which cannot be the pivot around which a second noteworthy chapter revolves.

A narrative structure that doesn’t work

Ignoring the decisions to put aside the cruelty of Venom and Carnage, in favor of one comedy buddy movies and a love story of dubious taste, however, remains a narrative undermined to its foundations, due to one irrational management of time. At the behest of the director himself, the film set out to be one of shorter cinecomics ever, going to give “an exciting ride”To the viewer who shouldn’t have had a second of breath. On the other hand, Venom 2 manages to bore a lot as we will have to wait for almost 40 minutes before the turning point that will give way to the escape of the red symbiont. Rightly, it was decided to take the time to introduce the new faces to the city, showing the viewer the new life of our protagonist and his loved ones but this is not the problem. The central part, which for obvious reasons is notoriously the most full-bodied is, in this film, as minimal as it is banal, resulting incomprehensibly the shortest. Conflict resolution between Venom and Eddie is quick, without the slightest emotional involvement, being closer to a quarrel between elementary school children than to joining forces to save innocent lives. As we said earlier: reasons are missing, something worth telling is missing. It comes so quickly to the showdown and the much desired action, where one Swinging CGI joins the imprecise direction of Andy Serkis, which sometimes make the ongoing battle difficult to understand. However, there is a not insignificant frame-by-frame homage to the Clock Tower sequence of “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”Where the memorable Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) fell on deaf ears, reflected in Spider-Man’s eyes.

An epochal change

As one approaches the film’s conclusion, one joins the spectator’s great sighs of relief strange presentiment. One gets the impression that Eddie Brock and Venom are saying goodbye to everything around them. In a few minutes the whole operation “Venom: Carnage’s fury”Takes on a meaning with the mid-credits scene, which gives us confirmation of what it was an empty and simply filling film. A sequence, unfortunately also here, poorly constructed and inconsistent but which will have drastic consequences on the whole franchise.

The return of the symbiote, and the confrontation with its blood-red nemesis, is therefore devoid of any bite. The defects of the previous stand alone, saved only by the performance of Tom Hardy, are accentuated and this time the cast is not enough. For the super heroic cinematic universe, “Venom: Carnage’s fury” it’s a terrible misstep which takes us back 20 years.

Michele Finardi

