“Carnal sin is not serious” – Libero Quotidiano





Sins of the flesh are not the most serious. Pope francesco, returning to the 5-day trip between Cyprus and Greece, confides in the Corriere della Sera and explains why he accepted the resignation of the archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit, overwhelmed by a sex scandal caused by some private emails sent to a woman, his lover. “You ask me: what has he done so serious that he has to resign? Don’t you know? Before answering I will say: carry out an investigation – Bergoglio begins, hyper-guarantor -. Was he convicted? And who convicted him? L ‘public opinion. If you know why, say so. It was his fault, against the sixth commandment, but not total“.





So the words that will make many in the more orthodox circles of the Catholic Church turn up their noses: “The little caresses, i massages what he did to the secretary, that’s the way it is. And that’s a shame, but it is not a grave sin. The sins of the flesh are not the most serious – emphasizes the Holy Father -. So Aupetit is a sinner like I am, as was Peter the bishop on whom Jesus founded the Church and who had denied him “.





Francis’ defense has its theological roots, so to speak, in the origin of the Church: “How come the community of the time had accepted a sinful bishop? It was a normal church, in which we were used to feeling that we were all sinners, humble. We see that our Church is not used to saying a sinner bishop, we are used to saying that he is a saint, the bishop. The chatter grows and takes away the fame of a person. His sin is sin, like Peter’s, mine, yours. But for the chatter, a man whose fame has been taken away like this cannot rule. This is an injustice. This is why I accepted Aupetit’s renunciation: not on the altar of truth, on the altar of hypocrisy“.





A few words also on the highly contested idea, later re-entered, of the European Union to advise against expressions such as “Merry Christmas“in the official communications of Brussels.” Too Christian “formulas and therefore, in the distorted vision of the euro-bureaucracy, potentially discriminatory.” It is an anachronism – Francesco cuts short -. In history many dictatorships they tried to do so … Napoleon, the Nazi dictatorship, the Communist one … it is a fashion of one secularism watered down, distilled water, but that’s something that didn’t work out in history. “



Videos on this topic

Hence the invitation to the European Union to take back “the ideals of the founding fathers, ideals of unity and greatness, and be careful not to take the path of ideological colonization. Because all this could lead to dividing countries and bankrupt the European Union. The EU must respect a country for how it is structured inside, its variety and not standardize. I believe they won’t, but they have to be careful. Sometimes they throw projects like this in there and don’t know how. Each country has its own peculiarities, its own sovereignty, but all in a unity that respects the singularities. For this I say: be careful not to make ideological colonization. However, the release on Christmas is an anachronism “.