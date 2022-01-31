Carnevali: ‘Inter on Scamacca? It is worth more than 40 million. Lucca does not arrive. And about Frattesi … ‘| First page

Giovanni Carnevali, to del Sassuolo, spoke to Sportitalia to take stock of the neroverdi market: “Lucca does not arrive. The conditions weren’t there. We had been following him for some time but on our terms: there was no agreement with Pisa and we broke up with friends and we won’t do anything. Accelerated yesterday? This is true because I already met on Saturday and last night we went ahead but there is a foreign property also in Pisa and there was no desire to close the operation. ? It was an economic discourse, we have an idea about the investment. The boy may have ups and downs, we did not stop for this. Initially there was the will of Pisa to be able to do it, the property has had a different idea. We’ll see then for the future, there is even more time in the case. Isn’t it done for 4 million? No, less. Two? Two … “.

RASPADORI – “For Raspadori we had a request from an English company, but we refused. We do not want to make any sale in January. The sale of Boga has allowed us to settle our economic situation, we do not have this need to allow others transfers “.

ROGERIO-NEWCASTLE – “The conditions weren’t there, we give Rogerio a certain kind of value and if the conditions aren’t there, it can’t be done”.

SCAMACCA – “Scamacca valuation 40 million (Inter goal, editor’s note)? We have never made an economic evaluation. If you use the parameter of the value made with Vlahovic it can be even more, but a lot depends on the club that asks for it. Now in Italian clubs there is little space, they are all in great economic difficulty, but we are lucky that they are players sought on the foreign market. Italian football is not saying that it is dead, but almost. Today there are companies with healthy accounts that for the index liquidity cannot move. It is our system, if we do not make changes and we stay like this, the football system does nothing but worsen. The big ones are the most in difficulty and it is a tragedy, it means that they do not help the small and medium-sized ones. stadium capacity revised “.

MARGINS FOR FUTURE SALES – “As always, we don’t have to keep them at home. Our goal is that the boys have to go to big clubs, it is a source of satisfaction for us as having players in the national team. The transfer market is open and we are very attentive to evaluations, of course it is that we cannot sell everyone. We have a large property. Frattesi and Scamacca? The most requested player this summer is Berardi, who is a champion and we want to keep as long as we can, when the conditions are right he will make his leap. “

LUCCA – “It’s over for our part.”

DEFREL – “Defrel-Samp? He was not tied to Lucca, it is a situation that arose today but times are running out. If he goes away we have to find a replacement, we have invested in him and we consider him a player of great quality. The year last De Zerbi said that he was Sassuolo’s most important player, same thing with Dionisi. If there are important conditions, fine, but under the conditions with which we were negotiating with Sampdoria it was impossible to do so “.

SCAMACCA AND FRATTESI – TO Sky SportsCarnevali then added: “Inter ahead on Scamacca? They were among the first, then some foreign clubs were interested and they would have taken him immediately, but we didn’t want to. But Inter were among the first also against Frattesi. big clubs do this: they arrive first. “