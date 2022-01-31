Carnevali: “Inter were among the first to ask for Scamacca and Frattesi. Sooner or later…”

“We invest in young people. We know we have talented guys like Scamacca, Raspadori and Frattesi. All young people, for whom we have requests from various companies. We know that sooner or later we will have to sell them and we hope that the guys we have bought now will be future champions. It is a strategy that we have been adopting for years and which bears fruit. It is a satisfaction to see these guys on the national team. Inter on Scamacca? It was one of the first to ask for it, there were also requests from abroad from clubs who wanted to take it immediately. We resisted, also because we have already sold Boga. We didn’t need to sell in January. Inter were one of the first to arrive on Scamacca, but also on Frattesi. The big clubs have to be good at this, to get there before the others“.