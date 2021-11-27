Carnevali reveals: ‘I felt betrayed by Juve. Locatelli? That’s who is to blame for the slow negotiation, and the capital gains … ‘

John Carnivals, CEO of the Sassuolo, spoke in a long interview with Football and Finance. Among the many topics discussed, also the Superalloy, the management of A league and the summer negotiation with Juventus for Locatelli:

SUPERLEGA – “I tell you frankly that I did not know anything about it. That day I felt betrayed by Inter, Milan and Juventus. You cannot be in the League and treat the problems as if we were a single entity, and then conceal brigade to create an exclusive league for the club. super noble. Will Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid make it? I don’t believe in the way they planned it. First of all there must be a meritocratic system, in order to give everyone the opportunity to participate. But in my opinion in the long run and maybe under the aegis of Uefa and bearing in mind the sporting merit we will arrive at something similar. European football is facing a great economic crisis and we take into account that the Premier League seems to have already taken off towards a sort of NBA of football . Something will have to be changed in the future “

CAPITAL GAINS – “On the one hand, the phenomenon of capital gains is the salt of football: you discover a talent you make it grow and then you sell it pocketing the added value. The use of capital gains for balance sheet purposes does not belong to our type of management and I do not want to enter it. What I can say is that our story follows a specific project “

LOCATELLI – “Let’s let January arrive and then we will evaluate. What I can say is that for the pandemic the operations are much more difficult than in the past. Juventus would have concluded the negotiations for Locatelli in a much faster way in normal times, but in the summer we had to do a great job ”