Carnival Cruises will relax the mandate to wear masks on March 1

Alexandra Ferguson

(CNN) – Carnival Cruises is relaxing its rules on the use of masks.

A company statement indicates that masks will be recommended but not required on board voyages departing on or after March 1.

“We have had a very successful restart of operations thanks to the support of our guests, the commitment of our onboard team and the effective protocols we have put in place,” Carnival President Christine Duffy said in a statement.

The use of masks on board cruise ships has been a constant theme since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Would you sail on a cruise ship during the pandemic and omicron cases?

In August 2021, Carnival mandated the use of face masks in many enclosed spaces on its cruise ships following a “small number” of confirmed COVID cases aboard the Carnival Vista, which sailed from Galveston, Texas.

Another company ship, the Carnival Freedom, was denied entry to two Caribbean island ports in December after some passengers tested positive for COVID-19.

At the time, Carnival confirmed that “a small number” of people on board were isolated due to the positive case. The Carnival Freedom was finally allowed to dock at the Amber Cove cruise terminal in the Dominican Republic.

Here’s the Covid-19 data states are using to lift restrictions, while they wait for updated guidance from the CDC

Last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed the level of risk for covid-19 of cruise ships, moving from the category of “very high risk” ( level four) to “high risk” (level three).

With this designation, passengers are advised to “make sure they are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations before going on a cruise.”

Carnival Corporation owns several major cruise lines, including Princess, Holland America, Cunard and Seabourn, which account for about half of the world’s total number of cruise ships.

According to the company, 13 million passengers sail aboard a Carnival-owned ship each year.

Other cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line, have also recently changed their mask-wearing rules on board for voyages departing from US ports.

Royal Caribbean cruise ship unable to enter two island nations due to COVID-19 outbreak

Masks will be optional on board Royal Caribbean cruise ships for vaccinated guests on voyages departing on or after February 25. “We expect unvaccinated children to continue to wear masks indoors and in crowded places,” the cruise line said on its website.

In early February, Royal Caribbean relaxed the rules on masks in the exclusive areas for vaccinated, which had been tightened with the wave of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

As of March 1, masks are no longer required on board Norwegian Cruise Line voyages departing from US ports.

However, Norwegian continues to recommend that guests wear face coverings in indoor public spaces, except when eating or drinking or sitting at a dining table, and outside when distancing is not possible.

The rules on the use of masks on trips out of Europe are different and are based on local regulations and restrictions.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.