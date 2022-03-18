“Carnival”: how the new NFT platform will work with works by Ibero-American artists secured in bitcoins

(Photo: Pixabay)

Last Monday the launch of Carnival, the innovative NFT marketplace that will be the first in the world to be secured with bitcointhe most recognized cryptocurrency worldwide, and which is focused on Ibero-American artists.

The project arises from the alliance of root stockan open source ecosystem leveraging the secure blockchain framework –blockchain- of BTC to carry out smart contracts and decentralized applications, and RSK Infrastructure, a leading company that uses the powerful bitcoin ecosystem so that the launch of the new marketplace opens the floodgates for more BTC-based NFT projects to be launched.

Carnival will not only allow buyers to get BTC-secured works of art, but also will allow Ibero-American artists lie your NFTs in bitcoin. According to the Nftgator site, an NFT (non-fungible token) is a special type of unique crypto asset, impossible to counterfeit or replicate, which drives its value.

Frida Kahlo in the Daft Punk style by Fabián Ciraolo, one of the artists who will have his works insured at Carnival

Thus, Even if two NFTs represent the same digital file and are identical in appearance, their different chain properties will allow them to be differentiated and the original identified. Of course, these features are ideal for use in the art world, allowing designers, artists, and creators to digitally stamp their work and verify its originality.

Connie Ansaldithe renowned former television host, who a few years ago took a professional turn focusing on the world of technology, coaching and business consulting, is the CEO and one of the founders of Carnaval together with Gus Balbontin, Diego Gutierrez Zaldivar and Adrian Garelik.

“The differential that we have in Carnival is that we are the First NFT marketplace in Latin America secured on the bitcoin network. N Our commitment is with the artists of the region, to help them have control over their works and capitalize on them.”, Ansaldi explained to Infobae.

Connie Ansaldi, one of the founders and CEO of Carnaval

The platform will be officially launched on April 5 in Miami in the framework of Bitcoin 2022 Miamithe most important event in the world that will bring together innovators and enthusiasts of blockchain that are driving the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies in new markets.

“On April 5 we will open the platform through the Carnival Genesis Drop access NFT, there they will lie –term that is used for when a work is minted in some cryptocurrency- the first 210 works, which will be the first insured in bitcoin, is a historic milestone for the crypto community”, detailed Ansaldi.

Among the artists who will have their works minted in bitcoin and that can be marketed through Carnival, are the Chilean Fabian Ciraolothe Argentines Luciano Garbatti and Alberto Etchegaray Guevaraand fairColombian artist, among others.

Medusa with the head of Perseus by Argentine Luciano Garbati, the work became a symbol of #MeToo

“In addition we are bringing players traditional as museums and art galleries that the new times will have to adapt -Ansaldi stressed- there are many people interested in art and who want to have a greater approximation to the artists, in that we work in Carnival, in create the ecosystem so that this happens smoothly and artists can have more control over their workssecured with bitcoin”.

The fact that an Argentine woman is the CEO and one of the founders of a company like Carnaval, based in the United States and leader of one of the most developed markets today, is not a minor fact. “For me it is a pride to be in this, only 3% of women choose careers linked to technology, and only 7.1% of executive positions in blockchain are occupied by women”.

Those who are interested in getting into the world of NFTs should know that the first thing you have to do is open a virtual wallet -Ansaldi advises- with it they will be able to market works minted in cryptocurrencies both in Carnival and in other marketplaces.

“There is still a lot to be educated for people to become familiar with the universe of cryptocurrencies and NFT works. It’s like when smart phones appeared, at first everything seemed difficult and encrypted, but time made us learn to use them. The same thing will happen with this. now it seems very complex but day by day society will understand betterAnsaldi concluded.

