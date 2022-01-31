Carnivals in the open: “Scamacca and Frattesi? Inter one of the first to move “

Inter were one of the first clubs to take concrete steps for Gianluca Scamacca And Davide Frattesi . Admission is Giovanni Carnevali , intercepted by Sky Sports a few hours before the end of the market. The CEO del Sassuolo begins his speech by answering the question about the young striker: “I always try to be honest. Inter was one of the first , but there is not only Inter: there are also other clubs, of which some foreigners who were willing to buy it now – admits the neroverde manager -. We resisted because in January we didn’t want to deprive ourselves of these players, also because we made an important sale like that of Boga. So, as far as the economic aspect is concerned, we don’t need to sell in this market. We will wait for the summer period and do the evaluations. But it is true why Inter were one of the first not only on Scamacca, but also on Frattesi . The big clubs have to be good at this: to arrive before the others. “

So will Sassuolo sell Raspadori, Scamacca and Berardi in June? Question to which the CEO neroverde replies: “We are quite aware that it will be difficult to keep these players. It will therefore not be necessary to have only one player like Lucca but there are others. But this is part of our strategy. We bought some young guys including Lucca, but we will see what it will happen. It is still long. We will make the right evaluations on Scamacca and the others “. And it is precisely on the attacker who is strongly approached to Inter that he explains: “Temptation to sell him or others already in January? As long as there are requests we are happy, they are welcome. It is a problem on the one hand because there is the will to keep them, but we have not even made an economic request because if you then do it and the company willing to pay that amount arrives, you have to give up. We never did it precisely because our desire was to stay with them. “