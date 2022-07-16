Caro Quintero is transferred to the Altiplano prison after his arrest

Rafael Caro Quintero He wears blue jeans and a blue shirt. Handcuffed, head down and guarded by elements of the Secretary of the Navy and the Attorney General of the Republic, This is how the drug trafficker was transferred from Sinaloa to the Altiplano prison, in the State of Mexico.

The founder of the Guadalajara cartel will be interned in the maximum security federal prisonto face his extradition trial to the United States for the murder of former DEA agent Enrique kiki Camarena, which occurred in 1985.

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) reported in a statement that the Federal Ministerial Police and the Secretary of the Navy-Navy of Mexico completed this Friday a provisional arrest warrant for extradition purposes against the drug trafficker.

For the moment outside the Altiplano prison an operation was deployed by the elements of the FGR for the possible arrival of the drug trafficker.

His arrival occurred in the context of an important security device headed by elements of the FGR, the Secretary of the Navy, the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) and the Federal Police.

A truck with the alleged drug trafficker entered the prison, without confirming that it was inside.

At the moment a security operation is maintained and sThe authority is expected to confirm if Quintero has already entered to this prison.

AMLO will order an investigation into a helicopter crash

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that an investigation will be ordered to find out the causes of the helicopter crash in which elements of the Secretary of the Navy were traveling when they were about to land in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, after fulfilling the mission of supporting those who executed the arrest warrant against Rafael Caro Quintero.

In social networks, the chief executive mourned the loss of 14 sailors and wished the seriously injured officer to recover.

“I send my sincere condolences and hugs to his family, colleagues and friends. The Secretary of the Navy, José Rafael Ojeda Durán, has informed me that an investigation will be ordered to find out the causes of the helicopter crash in which they were traveling when they were about to land in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, after fulfilling the mission of supporting those who executed the arrest warrant against Rafael Caro Quintero”, he highlighted.

The chief executive is on a tour of Baja California and Michoacán and this Saturday he will be in Veracruz.

Who is Caro Quintero?

Caro Quintero, of peasant parents, was born on October 24, 1952 in Badiraguato, Sinaloaland that also saw the birth of drug lords like Joaquín El Chapo Guzman.

He was arrested in Costa Rica on April 4, 1985, along with José Albino Bazán, Juan Carlos Campero Villanueva, Luis Beltrán, Miguel Lugo and Violeta Estrada Yaver. Also was Sara Cosío, who at first was believed to be kidnapped, but later declared to be Caro’s partner Quintero.

The capo was sentenced to 40 years in prison. and to pay a fine of 487 thousand 500 pesos (monetary equivalent of that year) for the crimes of illegal deprivation of liberty in its kidnapping modality.

The Narco of Narcos He was accused of the crimes of illegal deprivation of liberty in its kidnapping modality, qualified homicide, crimes against health in its modalities of sowing, cultivation, harvesting, transportation and trafficking of marijuana, crimes against health in its modalities of supplying cocaine and criminal association.

Caro Quintero was held in the Federal Center for Social Rehabilitation Number 1 “El Altiplano”better known as “Almoloya”, in the State of Mexico.

Despite having received a 40-year sentence, the capo’s defense managed to revoke it arguing that he should have been tried in the common jurisdiction and not in federal courts, and that Camarena’s legal stay in Mexico was irregular.

The US congratulates Mexico for the capture of Caro Quintero

The government of The United States congratulated and thanked the United States for the arrest of drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quinterowanted for his connection to the kidnapping, torture and murder of DEA agent Enrique kiki Camarena.

“There is no hiding place for anyone who kidnaps, tortures and murders to US law enforcement,” US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement.

He reported that the US government will seek the extradition of the drug trafficker who founded the Guadalajara cartel and for whom The DEA offered a $20 million reward.to be tried for the murder of Agent Enrique Camarena.

