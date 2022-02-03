Carola Rackete: “I defeated Salvini but I also had to fight against Sea Watch”

Captain Carola Rackete celebrates today with an interview with Republic the second dismissal of the accusations against him for entering the port of Lampedusa with 40 migrants aboard Sea Watch 3. “And in the end Salvini lost”, he says today, recalling the controversies of those days: “When we set sail we knew that the decree had been approved, but we did not expect to end up in a conflict with the Italian state. After the recovery of the shipwrecked at sea, it was clear that there would be no political solution: everyone was refusing us the port of disembarkation. It is there that I convinced myself that I had to have the courage to challenge your government precisely in the field prepared by Salvini with his decree ». Rackete says that Salvini’s definitions (“German Mint”, “Communist”, “terrorist”) did not hurt her: “That minister’s language demonstrates how one easily slips from populism towards authoritarianism. Public discourse is toxic against women, against migrants, against young people, against the environment. If a male had been at the helm of the Sea Watch 3, Salvini would not have behaved like this. And I was heartened to know that after my arrest dozens of people protested against sexism. ”

But he also remembers something else: «The many internal conflicts at Sea Watch. On one side there was me, the mission chief Philipp and the chief medical officer, on the other the back office of Berlin. Both when I entered Italian territorial waters and when I forced the blockade on Lampedusa, I went against the recommendations of the back office. We didn’t have an established agreement or a common strategy. I made a decision that was opposed by a part of the NGO ». A conflict that did not transpire: «In public Sea Watch was on my side and helped me to face the investigation, but I would have liked consent also in Lampedusa. There was incredible pressure on me and I was the only one able to make the decision. Internal conflicts have been more difficult to manage than the conflict with the Italian government ”.

