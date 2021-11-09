Carola, the pulpomobile and 215 kg of waste. “A gap year to clean up the beaches”

While the greats of the Earth play the game against climate change in Glasgow, there is a girl from Cagliari who, alone with her labrador Polly, goes around the beaches and paths collecting waste. Her name is Carola Farci, 31, and she took an unpaid sabbatical from the high school in Cagliari where she teaches Italian and history, to carry on her personal battle in the fight against climate change. “At the beginning of October I left Sardinia. Then Naples, Bari and now Greece – he tells theHuffpost Carola – I don’t have a precise destination, I go where they host me “. With her ‘pulpomobile’ – a small white car decorated with marine designs – and her three-year-old dog, Carola relies on applications like Workaway – which offers accommodation in exchange for work – to move from place to place for the minimum. essential.

The interest in protecting the environment has always been part of Carola’s life: “I started by cleaning the beaches of Cagliari. At a certain point I realized that that hour I was dedicating was no longer enough. So I took a gap year and left. My idea is to go back to class, in September 2022, and use all the experience collected to pass it on to my students “. Between the Italian beaches – Sorrento and Positano – and those of the Peloponnese in Greece, Carola has so far collected 215 kilos of waste, some still in excellent condition. “In addition to the usual cigarette butts, I also found two masks still in perfect condition, which could be reused” writes the girl on her Instagram profile, ecoprof.travel: “Today the fastest way to reach many age groups is Instagram ”Says Carola, but she plans to return to class in September.

The waste collected by Carola on a beach in Greece

Others like her, far from the resonance of events such as COP26, perform daily gestures that however make the difference: “It would be enough to dedicate half an hour a day and we would already see some improvement”. And you don’t even need substantial equipment. Carola brought with her gloves, bags, a net to fish and a “mega pliers to collect the waste without breaking my back, I paid 1.80 euros” says Carola. When she started the journey, she immediately informed those who wanted to make a donation: the money would go to Seasheperd, a non-profit organization that protects the oceans: “For those who want to be part of a sea cleaning project, they can do so by joining the Seasheperd page and donating from there “.