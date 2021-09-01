Carole Baskin sells the lands of the Netflix series, but with specific conditions!

The lands Oklahoma, set of the series Netflix Tiger King, They were sold. Previously owned by Joe Exotic (whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage), were finished around 2016 in the hands of Carole Baskin, which has recently sold them but not without entering into an agreement that provides stringent conditions.

Buyers Francisco And Nelly Vazquez, in fact, they will not be able to profit in any way from the use of the lands for advertising purposes related to Tiger King, nor will they be allowed to open a new business involving tigers or felines. There is also one last thing, perhaps the most important: the Vazquez will not be able to transform the area in a zoo 100 years from now, nor will they be able to host “exotic animals of any kind”. The contract is therefore clear and direct, of which the tabloids have managed to obtain a copy. It also appears that the cost of the lands for the Vazquez was $ 140,000.

For those who do not remember, the past between Carole Baskin and Moldonado-Passage are not the best. In 2016, Exotic lost a case brought against him by Baskin and her husband. A judge awarded Baskin $ 1 million, which Exotic was unable to pay for. In an attempt to avoid to return the figure to its rival, the court said, Exotic transferred ownership of the land and the zoo to his mother.

“Schreibvogel [la madre] admitted under oath that the zoo land was transferred to her by Joe Maldonado to remove him from creditors, including BCR, if BCR won the case in Florida, “said the complaint. “Schreibvogel also stated in 2015, via a judgmental confession […] that the land of the zoo was fraudulently transferred to her by Joe Maldonado in 2011 for avoid its creditors “.

And it wouldn’t be the first trouble for Joe Exotic, who is serving 22 years in prison for his attempt to have Carole killed. Given the recent events, Amazon has also canceled the series dedicated to him with Nicolas Cage.