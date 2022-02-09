Carole King: a life long story

by Irene Noli

The small one Carol Kleinborn in New York L’February 8, 1942he started playing the piano at the age of 4 years, showing a very precocious talent also as an author. After making her bones in the vocal quartet of Co-Sines and in Tokensthe group of her high school sweetheart Neil Sedakato the Queens College he met a number of budding artists, including Paul Simon and her first husband, Gerry Goffin, of which he also became a writing partner. Their first success, ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow’composed for the Shirellesreached the summit of the Billboard Hot 100 the 1˚ January 1961 when Carole King (this was the stage name he had chosen) he had yet to complete 19 years. She soon became a mother and in the meantime the couple started baking hit for the biggest names of the time, give it Animals to the Byrds to the Monkeesup to the masterpiece ‘You Make Me Feel (Like A Natural Woman)’made for Aretha Franklin shortly before the divorce, of which we remember the fabulous live version of the 2015 before the spouses Obamaduring the evening in honor of the singer-songwriter al Kennedy Center.

Carole’s truth

While Goffin was an excellent writing partner, she would have found her truth, her own stylistic code and definitive consecration only once she became independent. Initially writing without her partner in a purely male world intimidated her, yet she was the solid part of the duo of lyricists: while Carole matured professionally, Gerry rather he was letting himself be invested by the wave of the counterculture 60’s, LSD And free love included (he even had a son by a mistress during the marriage). Those complex but fundamental years for the formation of the woman and the artist are widely addressed in the musical by Broadway ‘Beautiful’dedicated to the very beginnings of the career of Kingwho in any case has never denied the importance of the figure of Goffin in his path:

Gerry was my first love. He had a profound impact on my life and the rest of the world. Gerry was a good man and a dynamic force whose words and creative influence will resonate for generations to come. (C. King)

Great friend James Taylor

If solo writing frightened her, it was the stage that really terrified her. He was his good friend James Taylor encouraging her, spurring her on and helping her build the self-confidence needed for a live performance. The baptism of fire dates back to 1969when the two colleagues played together for the first time at a party:

We were like puppies rolling around; the music was just rolling in and around us, each other: his guitar and my piano. And it was like playing together forever (C. King)

With the success of the albums ‘Writer’ (1970) and especially ‘Tapestry’ (1971), Carole’s repertoire and confidence grew hand in hand, leading her to play masterpieces such as ‘It’s Too Late’ And ‘I Feel the Earth Move’ in front of ever larger audiences, up to the free megaconcerto a Central Park of the May 26, 1973when he performed in front of a crowd of 70,000 peopleincluding celebrities such as Jack Nicholson And Faye Dunaway.

1968 of change

Let’s take a step back. After the divorce from Goffin, in 1968 Carole moved to Los Angeles with his two daughters to live in a creative commune of songwriters, a Laurel Canyon. Here among others he found Joni Mitchell, James Taylor and his partner Toni Sternwho helped her write ‘It’s Too Late’ right after breaking up her engagement with Taylor: a milestone in Carole’s journey to become one songwriter truly autonomous and to focus the point of view of its subsequent production. It was around this time that she composed many of the songs she later finished in ‘Tapestry’included ‘You’ve Got a Friend’inspired by a verse from James Taylor’s song ‘Fire and Rain’ and (more or less consciously) his calm, velvety voice

I’ve seen lonely times when I could not find a friend

But I always thought that I’d see you again

(from ‘Fire and Rain’)

There were many songs on ‘Tapestry’ marked by the style and personality of the young colleague, but it was ‘You’ve Got a Friend’ that united them forever: in the James Taylor cover the song became a big hit, while a Carole earned the Grammy In the 1972 for the song of the year, making it the prima donna winner of the category. The album ‘Tapestry’ as a whole passed 15 weeks to the # 1 on Billboard 200thus giving her for 20 years the women’s record of permanence in the standings.

Some curiosities

There are several curiosities that have studded the story of Carole King. For example: when they were married she and Goffin started the career of their very matching teenage babysitter.Eva Boydbecause they made her record a demo of their new song, ‘The Loco-Motion’ hoping to entice the singer R&B Dee Dee Sharp to engrave it: it was then the version of Little Eva to become a smash hit. Instead the February 9 of the 1971the day before the publication of ‘I Feel the Earth Move’an earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck Los Angeles. Many of you will eventually remember the initials of ‘Gilmore Girls’in Italy ‘A mother as a friend’which was a retelling of the song ‘Where You Lead’adapted and sung by Carole with her daughter Louise. The choice is not accidental, because she too had Louise during her adolescence, just like it happens to Lorelai with his daughter Rory (the protagonists of the show). King also played a character in the fictional and delightful town of Stars Hollowlocation of the series: it’s about Sophie Bloomthe owner of the record shop where he gets supplies Lanerocker “undercover” and best friend of Rory.

Carole, nature… and naturalness

Although she grew up in Brooklyn, Carole King has always felt a strong attraction for pristine nature and freedom. After the experience of the Californian municipality, in 1978 moved to a small mountain town in theIdaho. There she declared that she had found true peace and serenity with herself. What surrounded her in that paradise pushed her to become an environmental activist, so much so that she went several times to Washington With the’Alliance for the Wild Rockies. She claims that her metropolitan roots have allowed her to observe the beauties of the city in perspective Land and to savor the importance of harmony, even of that which pervades it when it is able to really listen. Despite the many awards and accolades obtained and the joy of her that she says she feels renewed every time she comes across one of her songs on the radio, today Carole writes songs much more sporadically. You have chosen to write only when inspiration comes and never want to force yourself, because:

… It’s always the same energy that transmits the music through me, in ‘You’ve Got a Friend’ and in every song I write. I feel it now too, it’s the same energy, but apparently now she wants me to write a novel (C. King)

Listen to Maurizio Rossato’s doodle: