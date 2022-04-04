Carolina Cruz and Lincoln celebrated their son’s birthday together – People – Culture
you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
They announced their official separation at the end of March, after many rumours.
Néstor Gómez EL TIEMPO / Capture Instagram @innoballoons.oficial
They announced their official separation at the end of March, after many rumors.
After their breakup with Palomeque was confirmed, they have shown an amicable divorce.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 04, 2022, 10:08 AM
On Monday, March 28, Carolina Cruz confirmed to the world that she and actor Lincoln Palomeque were separating after 14 years of relationship. Two children were born from this union: Matías and Salvador.
The first weekend of April, the presenter of ‘Día a Día’ He shared photos of his eldest son’s birthday, Matías, on his social networks. The party had the theme of ‘Jurassic Park’ and the companion of the morning program, Carolina Soto, was also present at the celebration.
In addition, the company that made the balloon arrangements for the Cruz model shared images in which the two parents can be seen smiling in photos with their children.
(You may be interested: This is how Evaluna Montaner will give birth next week).
The tendency of the couple to be one of the most stable of the Colombian show business remains, and now they are making the decision to live a separation without villains or fights.
(Read on: Did Jefferson Cossio and Jenn Muriel Get Back Together? Photography Would Prove It.)
“Here there are no bad guys, here there are only good human beings looking for happiness and tranquility every day,” said Carolina Cruz in the Instagram post with which she confirmed the end of her relationship with Lincoln.
(Don’t Let Them Tell You: Lady Gaga and Caitlyn Jenner’s Awkward Post-Oscar Encounter.)
Matías’ birthday was celebrated in style, with two slides and more attractions inspired by the dinosaurs of ‘Jurassic Park‘ and in which his two parents accompanied him with affection.
In other news
She thought she had covid, she went to the doctor and the diagnosis left her devastated
Carolina Gómez says goodbye to the MasterChef kitchen
The young girlfriends that Leonardo DiCaprio has had and the mockery at the Oscars
Aida Morales from ‘MasterChef Celebrity’: how much does it cost to go to your restaurant?
Trends WEATHER
April 04, 2022, 10:08 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
MORE NEWSLETTERS
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.