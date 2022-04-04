Carolina Cruz and Lincoln celebrated their son’s birthday together – People – Culture

On Monday, March 28, Carolina Cruz confirmed to the world that she and actor Lincoln Palomeque were separating after 14 years of relationship. Two children were born from this union: Matías and Salvador.

The first weekend of April, the presenter of ‘Día a Día’ He shared photos of his eldest son’s birthday, Matías, on his social networks. The party had the theme of ‘Jurassic Park’ and the companion of the morning program, Carolina Soto, was also present at the celebration.

In addition, the company that made the balloon arrangements for the Cruz model shared images in which the two parents can be seen smiling in photos with their children.

The tendency of the couple to be one of the most stable of the Colombian show business remains, and now they are making the decision to live a separation without villains or fights.

“Here there are no bad guys, here there are only good human beings looking for happiness and tranquility every day,” said Carolina Cruz in the Instagram post with which she confirmed the end of her relationship with Lincoln.

Matías’ birthday was celebrated in style, with two slides and more attractions inspired by the dinosaurs of ‘Jurassic Park‘ and in which his two parents accompanied him with affection.

