Carolina Cruz and Lincoln Palomeque sent messages after their separation – People – Culture

Carolina Cruz and Lincoln Palmeque recently announced that their love had been transformed and that they would no longer share as a couplebut as parents of their children Matías and Salvador.

After almost 14 years of relationship, the actor and the presenter began to live at separate addresses. This Easter, for example, the actor traveled to Cúcuta with his eldest son, while the presenter of “Día a Día” was at Carolina Soto’s house with her baby Salvador de ella.

(Also read: Ana Lucía Domínguez tells us about ‘palpito’, her new series on Netflix)

On your Instagram account. Carolina Cruz published several photos with her youngest son in which he highlighted the great love he had for him and how happy he felt by his side, although he missed Matías.

“And although I miss Mati a lot, this is my new reality and I try to take it with gratitude, patience and understanding. Days for this fat man by my side“wrote the also model.

​

In addition, he thanked Carolina Soto for lending them the house so that Salvador could have fun, because, apparently, he really likes being in the pool: “Thank you friends of the soul“.

(Also read: Andrea Valdiri and Felipe Saruma gave away iPhone 11 at their wedding).

(Do you read us from the App? Find the image here).

For his part, Lincoln Palomeque visited his family in Cúcuta with his son Matías.

(Of interest: Epa Colombia went to Andrea Valdiri’s wedding with who would be his new girlfriend).

The actor also took advantage of social networks to thank his firstborn for accompanying him these days: “Thank you for these days by your side beautiful thing, I am too proud of you, you save me and fill me with hope. Love you“.

(Do you read us from the App? Find the image here).

(Keep reading: Natalia Durán spoke about the problems at work due to her health).

With this it is clear that the separation is a fact. However, just as at some point they were an example of love, now Carolina and Lincoln show that you can end a relationship on good terms without neglecting respectthe admiration for the other and the shared responsibility of being parents.

More news

Carla Giraldo says she is not interested in knowing her biological parents

From wanting to be a porn actress to having a hard time: the story of Lana Rhoades

Alejandro Riaño and Mari Manotas: ‘This is how the new families are’:

Trends WEATHER