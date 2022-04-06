Carolina Cruz speaks for the first time of separation with Lincoln Palomeque – People – Culture

A few weeks ago, on March 28, the presenter of ‘Día a Día’, Carolina Cruz told the world that she would separate from Lincoln Palomeque. The now ex-partner had a 14-year relationship and they have two small children: Matías and Salvador.



Recently, they were together on Matías’s birthday, who reached his fifth year of life. Meanwhile, as could be seen in the photos of the party on the Instagram profile of the Valle del Cauca native and the organizers of the event, both parents were at the celebration and, apparently, they decided to take on the upbringing of their children together and with a lot of respect for each other.

In addition, on his social networks, the actor Lincoln Palomeque has shared some reflections on his separation: “There are no bad guys here, there are only good human beings who want to seek happiness and tranquility.”

For her part, Cruz opened an improvised space for questions in her Instagram stories and her followers clearly questioned her about her breakup. This is the first time that the presenter and model speaks about it.

The concern of his followers to know how he has been after the decision to end their relationship received a response of thanks from Carolina Cruz: “What a beautiful question. I’ve been good and every day I’m better”.

The couple has not clarified anything regarding their separation. Photo: Instagram: @carolinacruzosorio and @lincpal

Both Colombian celebrities made the decision that they would not talk about their divorce in the media and They have kept, for their privacy, the reason for their separation completely.

However, the question that dismayed many of his followers was how the presenter had done to remain so calm in the face of a separation. After all, she shared more than a decade with the cucuteño actor.

“Every separation is difficult, but I believe that if one stays close to God, if one heals from love and respect, everything is a little easier.”, Cruz explained in his stories.

He consistently replied that the key to his peace of mind is trusting his faith in God, and the professional accompaniment of two psychologists, who have been working with her in the last year.

