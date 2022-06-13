Carolina Cruz turns 43 today and this is her new life – People – Culture

One of the most recognized celebrities of Colombian entertainment is on her birthday. Carolina Cruz reached her 43 years and has celebrated in a big way.

In her Instagram account, the Valle del Cauca has echoed all the congratulations she has received. Carolina also published a photo with her two sons Matías and Salvador, saying that they are her best gift.

The presenter celebrated with friends yesterday in a restaurant in the city of Bogotá. The dinner included a dessert and candles to end the celebration.

Carolina Cruz published in the last few hours that she was proud to have reached this new age and to be able to share it with those she loves most.

“Welcome 43… here I am ready to enjoy everything that makes me happy from what I deserve. Nothing better than celebrating this return to the sun with my children, family, foundation and soul friends. Thank you for every message, for every word and every blessing,” Carolina wrote.

your new life

A few months ago Carolina Cruz and Lincoln Palomeque announced their separation after more than 10 years of relationship and two children together. The ex-partner has said on numerous occasions that they still maintain a great friendship.

A few weeks ago, the presenter spoke for Aló Magazine about how her life has been since the breakup. Carolina assured that she is in a healing process and that her main priority right now is her children.

“For a long time I have been working on many things in my soul, such as trying to heal many things and understand many situations, including self-love,” the presenter confessed.

Carolina Cruz also revealed that she has been trying to balance her life as a mother with her own personal needs.

“Since I am a mother, I keep thinking that if one is well, the children will be too. You can never forget that you were a woman first, and I think that when we are mothers, many times we forget that, and I always try to keep it in mind. Yes, I am a mother, but I was a woman first and I need to be well, I need to be healthy, active, feel strong, healthy, “concluded Carolina.

The famous 43-year-old is physically active and constantly shares her exercise routines on Instagram, where she has more than seven million followers.

