Carolina de Monaco wore the bikini with a shirt like this

At this point in the summer, the trends in summer fashion are already more than defined. We already know that crochet dresses are essential for yet another year, that parachute pants are the new wide-leg pants design to keep in mind and that, among all the trends in swimwear, the classic triangle bikini is the clear winner.

In addition to having become the favorite on beaches and pools, this eternal bikini (which this year is worn both in the usual way and in reverse) is also the star of one of the most trendy combos of the summer. We talked about the simple styling trick of add an unbuttoned shirt, somewhat flowing and generally plain, to triangle bikini beach looks (although also to other typologies).

This beach combination is the order of the day on Instagramslipping into the outfits of celebrities and fashion experts such as Emily Ratajkowski, Emili Sindlev or Chiara Ferragni.

The mix of bikini and shirt as the perfect look to go to the beach had already been noticed in some catwalks of the season, especially in those where bikinis had special relevance. Examples of this are Isabel Marant or Jacquemus, both firms proposed leaving the bikini visible under flowing shirtsbut also dresses, jackets and even showing looks with bikini tops above the rest of the garments.

As with many other trends of the season, such as denim shirts, Carolina de Monaco already opted for this style combo several decades ago. Specifically during 1973 in one of her appearances on the beach in Monte Carlo, the princess wore a bikini with flower details and an unbuttoned striped shirt.

East simple and practical style trick by Carolina de Mónaco It remains today on catwalks and beaches, being more than viral this summer. Something more than understandable considering that it is ideal to complete a bikini look without having to add too many garments.

