Entertainment

Carolina de Monaco wore the bikini with a shirt like this

Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 25 2 minutes read

    At this point in the summer, the trends in summer fashion are already more than defined. We already know that crochet dresses are essential for yet another year, that parachute pants are the new wide-leg pants design to keep in mind and that, among all the trends in swimwear, the classic triangle bikini is the clear winner.

    In addition to having become the favorite on beaches and pools, this eternal bikini (which this year is worn both in the usual way and in reverse) is also the star of one of the most trendy combos of the summer. We talked about the simple styling trick of add an unbuttoned shirt, somewhat flowing and generally plain, to triangle bikini beach looks (although also to other typologies).

    This beach combination is the order of the day on Instagramslipping into the outfits of celebrities and fashion experts such as Emily Ratajkowski, Emili Sindlev or Chiara Ferragni.

    bikini and shirt trick beach style carolina de monaco

    Getty Images

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    The mix of bikini and shirt as the perfect look to go to the beach had already been noticed in some catwalks of the season, especially in those where bikinis had special relevance. Examples of this are Isabel Marant or Jacquemus, both firms proposed leaving the bikini visible under flowing shirtsbut also dresses, jackets and even showing looks with bikini tops above the rest of the garments.

    bikini and shirt trick beach style carolina de monaco

    Isabel Marant SS22 fashion show.

    Getty Images

    bikini and shirt trick beach style carolina de monaco

    Jacquemus SS22 parade.

    Getty Images

    As with many other trends of the season, such as denim shirts, Carolina de Monaco already opted for this style combo several decades ago. Specifically during 1973 in one of her appearances on the beach in Monte Carlo, the princess wore a bikini with flower details and an unbuttoned striped shirt.

    bikini and shirt trick beach style carolina de monaco

    Patrice PICOTGetty Images

    East simple and practical style trick by Carolina de Mónaco It remains today on catwalks and beaches, being more than viral this summer. Something more than understandable considering that it is ideal to complete a bikini look without having to add too many garments.

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 25 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Temporary tattoos like those of Belinda, Angelina Jolie and Lady Gaga

2 mins ago

Nicki Minaj Responds to Pregnancy Rumors in Instagram Live

3 mins ago

“It’s quite unusual”: Natalie Portman spoke about the possibility of transforming her body for Thor

13 mins ago

Thor: Chris Hemsworth publishes touching photos of his daughter India Rose on the set

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button