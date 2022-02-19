Carolina Gaitán, the telenovela star who never imagined how far her voice would take her

Carolina Gaitán has just released a new song after her success with ‘No se Habla de Bruno’. (Photo by Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images for Disney)

When Carolina Gaitán received the news that “No Se Habla de Bruno” was the most successful song in a Disney movie, she remembered the day she made the decision to move from her native Colombia to the United States. Her goal was to make her way in Hollywood.

It was a brave act, because her role in ‘Sin senos si hay paradise’ had made her a famous actress throughout the Hispanic world. But even with his desire and his great optimism, not even in his wildest dreams did he think he would have a success like the one he has had with ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’, the song from the Disney movie ‘Encanto’, which has been become a worldwide phenomenon. To capitalize on the revolution she has caused in music, the artist has released a new bilingual track.

However, he does not stop thanking his good fortune. “I almost died when I found out that I was going to work with Lin-Manuel Miranda. Even more so when I met him,” she told Yahoo Vida y Estilo La Gaita, as her fans know her.

When we talked, the topic was one more of the beautiful soundtrack of the film about a Colombian family in which magic abounds.

Disney had selected ‘Colombia, mi charm’ and ‘Dos oruguitas’ as the main songs of ‘Encanto’. The first, sung by Carlos Vives, and the second, in the voice of Sebastián Yatra, were officially promoted. In fact, Vives and Yatra sang at the premiere of the film and at the subsequent Christmas show of Mickey’s company.

‘Dos oruguitas’ was also selected to compete for the Oscar for ‘Best Original Song from a Film’. However, it was ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ or ‘No se Habla de Bruno’ in Spanish that fell in love with the world, thanks to a dance that went viral on TikTok.

Gaitán, who gave her voice to the character of Pepa and is the main voice heard in ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’, is no rookie when it comes to success, although obviously not to that magnitude. Since she started in show business in her teens, La Gaita has shined, perhaps because the first musical group she belonged to, after winning the Popstars contest, was called ‘Escarcha’.

It was a band of young girls, in the best Menudo or CNCO style that barely released two albums between 2002 and 2004, despite the incredible success it had during its first and only concert, broadcast on television. In just 24 hours they sold almost 100,000 records.

A few months later, Gaitán was already part of the cast of the series ‘Flight 1503’ on Caracol TV and since then he has not stopped working on the small screen. First as a supporting actress in telenovelas and series such as ‘That’s life’, ‘Women in the gender question’, ‘Zona rosa’, ‘Gabriela, twists of destiny’, ‘Isa TK+’, ‘The crowned goddess’, ‘Flor Wild’, ‘Esmeraldas’ and ‘Alias ​​the Mexican’, going through unitaries in ‘Murderer Women’, ‘Women to the limit’ and ‘Minds in shock’.

Her life took another turn in 2015, when she managed to star in Colombia and began to be chosen for international projects.

One of the most relevant roles of La Gaita was the starring in ´Las hermanitas Calle´

At home, he gave life to Nelly Calle, in the telenovela ‘Hermanitas Calle’, in which he also once again demonstrated his musical talent. As the character died during production, La Gaita was able to accept the invitation to be part of the cast of ‘Narcos’, the Netflix series whose success opened the doors to the original productions of the video on demand streaming platform from Latin America .

In ‘Narcos’, Carolina Gaitán played Marta Ochoa, a small role, but so significant that it put her in the competition to play the role of Lola Calvo, in the bioseries about the life of Celia Cruz.

Her work put her in the running to star in the second season of the iconic telenovela ‘Sin senos no hay paradise’. The Telemundo network, in charge of production, gave this second installment the name ‘Without breasts, there is paradise’ and chose Gaitán to play the role of Catalina Marín, the girl, daughter of the original protagonist, played by Carmen Villalobos .

Majida Issa, Roberto Manrique, Carmen Villalobos, Fabián Ríos, Catherine Siachoque and Carolina Gaitán

Gaitán was in Catalina’s skin from 2016 to 2020, years during which three seasons of “Sin senos si hay paradise” were broadcast, until the story ended with the name “The end of paradise”.

The project was successfully broadcast throughout Latin America and Europe and made La Gaita a celebrity. However, she wanted more and decided to return to music and try her hand at the mecca of cinema.

From 2017 to 2022, the artist has released songs such as ‘Lo que se dice de mí’, ‘Miedo’, ‘El primer beso’ and ‘Cerquita del mar’, which she recorded and presented during the pandemic and from Los Angeles, where has lived for several years.

During that time she also received one of the best news of her life, she had been hired to sing on the soundtrack of the movie ‘The Greatest Showman’, starring Hugh Jackman.

“That was too exciting. I couldn’t believe my name was there, among so many people I admire,” recalled Gaitán, who was also cast as one of the chorus girls who share the stage with Jackman. “The truth is that I spent a while not being able to believe that I had been there. From the beginning they treated me incredible and I am very grateful that they took me into account,” she said.

Carolina Gaitan. (Photo by: John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Of course, the fact that she was invited to participate in “Encanto” with one of her idols, the American artist of Puerto Rican parents Lin-Manuel Miranda, and in a film that focused on her beloved Colombia, caused her even greater emotion.

“It’s all been crazy. From working with Lin-Manuel, who participated at all times, to getting into the world of the Madrigal family and giving Pepa the voice. It’s impossible to describe what I felt,” he said.

According to La Gaita, since she auditioned she felt surrounded by the magic of Disney, “because from the beginning they make you feel part of the whole world they have created. I already felt satisfied just having been in the offices. to the studios and meeting the entire cast, Lin, is something that one wonders: Will I one day be in a Disney movie?, but always as something fictional, that is not going to happen”.

If that sounded like fiction to you, what would it be like to be the lead singer on the song that has beaten ‘Let It Go’ from ‘Frozen’ in the triumvirate of the most popular songs in Disney history? According to Billboard, ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ is with ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’, Elton John’s song from the movie ‘The Lion King’ and ‘Colors of the Wind’, from Pocahontas, performed by Vanessa Williams.

In addition to Gaitán, in ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ the voices of Colombian musician Mauro Castillo (Félix), American singer-songwriter Adassa (Dolores), American actor Rhenzy Feliz (Camilo) and American actresses: Diane Guerrero ( Isabela) and Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel).

In a recent interview Sebastián Yatra assured that he knows the dance of ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ and that he feels “happy” for the success of the song and Carolina Gaitán. The artists met at the premiere of ‘Charm’ in Hollywood. A duet of both would be amazing.

Meanwhile, Carolina Gaitán is taking advantage of the attention to continue with her music. Her first installment is ‘I am bolero’, a bilingual song that celebrates the great musical legacy of bolero, a genre as Latin American as it is romantic. As well as herself.

