Carolina Gómez talks about her health complications in MasterChef – People – Culture

Last Friday, former Colombian beauty queen Carolina Gómez was eliminated from the cooking reality show MasterChef Celebrity. After her farewell Gómez appeared on the ‘RCN’ program ‘Buen Día Colombia’, being honest with the presenters and viewers about the health complications that he had during the recordings.

The former queen and actress was one of the most distinguished participants in the competition, as she endeared herself to many viewers due to her charisma and perseverance in the kitchen.

The last elimination challenge, the chefs gave the participants the option to choose the dish they wanted to cook. Unfortunately, Gomez’s ‘pancakes’ failed the testso he had to leave the competition.

That we can say things to each other’s faces with respect

The moment of her farewell was quite moving for her companions, who, with tears in their eyes, gave the former queen a hug and thanked her for all the teachings she had left on the program.

Before leaving, the actress wanted to give a message to the remaining participants: “I want to remind you that there are no Grammys here, there are no championships, there are no crowns. Here we are all equal, here we are drive, discipline, tenacity and hard work”.

In addition, Gómez thanked his colleagues saying: “I cannot feel more honored to be with you, what a wonderful group of people and that we can say things to each other’s faces with respect.”

“Thank you for this start of the year because you fill my soul, my energy and my mind,” the actress concluded, walking away from the show’s kitchens.

health complications

During the last challenge, the viewers and the other contestants could notice that the former queen was not feeling well, since she had to take several breaks to continue cooking and was a little pale.

The presenter of the program, Claudia Bahamón, asked Gómez if she was feeling well, to which she replied that perhaps her tension had lowered a little, but that she could continue with the challenge.

This was not the only time that the actress had shown health relapses. The former queen had to withdraw from the kitchen for a few days, since she had had medical complications that prevented her from being in the competition for a while.

It was for this reason that Gómez was in the elimination challenge. Having been absent from the previous challenges, the rules of the reality show stipulated that he should put on the black apron when he returned.

What happened to Carolina Gómez?

In the interview, the actress stated that she has been a vegetarian for 18 years, since she suffers from irritable bowel syndrome and her body does not tolerate certain foods such as dairy and animal proteins.

Between dairy and meat they wreaked havoc on the stomach

The former queen has followed the recommendations of her doctors all this time, since the consumption of this type of food generates a decompensation and deterioration in her body.

However, during his participation in MasterChef, Gómez had to eat meat and dairy products because, on many occasions, these foods were included in his preparations and she had to test them constantly before presenting them to juries.

“Between the dairy products and the meat, they wreaked havoc on my stomach and I stayed in bed for four days, because they gave me disability and I felt very bad. I was taking antibiotics, anti-inflammatory pills and a lot of things”, affirmed the actress.

The former queen explained that because she had spent so much time in bed and relapsed, she was not physically prepared to handle the stress and hustle and bustle of competing in the latest challenge.

However, Gómez never gave up and, although his dish did not meet the standards, he knows that he gave his best effort and says goodbye with his head held high from the reality show that gave him many lessons.

Trends THE TIME.

