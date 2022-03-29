Carolina Herrera’s designs dazzled on the Oscar red carpet

The 2022 Oscars returned to a face-to-face and controversial gala this Sunday at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, where the glamor of Carolina Herrera designs He dazzled again on the red carpet.

On this occasion, the women made an effort to look elegant after the two editions marked by the pandemic. Those attending this new festival of cinema were aware that the prestigious carpet required glamor and elegance, which is why several figures in the industry decided on the dresses of the renowned Venezuelan designer.

The first to walk the Oscars carpet with a design by Carolina Herrera was the actress from black ish, Trace Ellis Ross. The actress decided on a scarlet dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a ruffled mermaid-style hem. The set was accompanied by a diamond choker necklace.

in the parade of stars Rita Moreno also wore a Carolina Herrera creation. She wore a sculptural sleeved black ensemble to the gala with a pair of crystal-embellished black flats and a pair of silver earrings. The really standout piece, however, was Moreno’s playful feathered headdress.

Gabriella Gabi Wilson, better known by her stage name HER, joined the group of stars dressed by Herrera in an original bright yellow dress. The design plays with the length of the dress: short at the front and a long train at the back with a rectangular cut. She accessorized the look with black Giuseppe Zanotti strappy heels, emerald Chopard jewelry, and a black Tyler Ellis clutch.

The writer Diane Guerrero decided on a white dress with black speckled circles, sweetheart neckline and a striking black bow on the back. She complemented her look with a white glove and a black one.

Another of Carolina Herrera’s most outstanding designs was worn actress Jessica Alba. The star decided on a navy blue tulle gown with a flared bodice and tulle skirt with a cinched waist.

