Carolina Sandoval is hospitalized in an emergency

After yesterday, February 23, was the seventh anniversary of the death of the father of Caroline Sandovaland having concluded a religious ceremony in her honor, apparently, the Venezuelan began to feel very bad and had to be transferred to a hospital.

It was through his official account Instagram that the 48-year-old journalist informed her more than 2 million followers about his state of health, since he had to be hospitalized emergency.

“One proposes and God disposes, here is a brief summary of my February 23”, He wrote along with a video in which he specified in detail everything he suffered, “This morning when I woke up I never imagined that the day would take another course totally different from the one I imagined, we went to mass and then from there they took me to the emergency roombecause I felt really bad.” said.

This is how Carolina Sandoval gave the health details:

She also shared that her mother and her husband did not leave her for a moment, supporting her at all times and waiting for the final result, in addition, she assured that she had to undergo all kinds of tests, from blood test even a scanner, as shown by the images shared on the famous social network.

After the medical tests to know what was happening to his body, the diagnosis of the doctors was that he had severe gastritis.

Fortunately, Carolina is already home recoveringimproving and following the doctor’s instructions to the letter.

Friends, colleagues and followers sent him countless messages of encouragement, strength and even recommendations for him to recover from this difficult health situation, “get better soon”, “what a scare I got, I thought it was something else. Simple yogurt is recommended for gastritis”, “Carito you scared me, thank God you are fine friend, and take care of that gastritis”, were some of them.