Carolina Sandoval leaves her butt exposed in the mirror and remembers that one day they told her that her buttocks were very full of meat

Caroline Sandoval She is one of the celebrities who has received the most cyber bullying on her social networks. Especially since her powerful message is not to feel less beautiful or sexy for not complying with the canons of beauty established by the world of fashion or entertainment. And for this, the host of Suelta La Sopa makes use of her own body.

Through very sexy and daring bikinis or lingerie of the same style, Carolina Sandoval has been seen on social networks. With the latest video of her in a bikini, she recounted the many negative messages that she has received. One of these was in reference to her having a lot of meat, both on the buttocks and on the legs.

Many women feel self-conscious or embarrassed that they don’t have slimmer limbs. Because it is not in itself a small or medium size. It seems that the online world just wants to applaud women who are size zero and deny the existence of plus size women. This is not the case of Carolina Sandoval. She not only keeps the message from her with a firm voice. But also, over time he has been making many understand his words.

In his case it is not teaching for teaching’s sake. That is to say something else with all this, such as: “Love yourself”. He also added: “The world is going through many changes right now and one of them is the misrepresentation of values.”

“You can’t limit success to a size, weight, figure, or ideas that someone else has in their limited universe.. And although this is not entirely new, because beauty has always been established according to how you look on the outside, now social networks have normalized #bullying by all these labels accepted for life”.

Carolina recognizes that social networks can destroy people a lot. She recognizes that if it is not used correctly, you can end up with a person’s self-esteem. For this reason, the Venezuelan calls for the correct use of this platform, and that we guide ourselves in helping and accepting.

