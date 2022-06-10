Carolina Sandoval takes a ride on a yacht, showing herself in dental floss

Caroline Sandoval He went for a walk to the sea and he did it in total style: on a yacht, with dental floss and his sunglasses. The former host of Suelta La Sopa has reminded the public that she is like the waves of the sea, everything comes and goes, and you do not have to think that you are tied that you do not like in life.

Now that the weather has changed and bikini season is upon us, Carolina Sandoval has also reminded her fans that they don’t have to let people tell them what body they have. And if you want to wear a bathing suit, go ahead. And it’s like the song says: “The woman that I like, she has some cellulite that I love.”

Here we share the video with the complete song that “La Venenosa” uses to set the tone for her video.

Carolina Sanoval has shown her audience that no one humiliates her through her body, that she has as much right as to wear bikinis and dental floss, like any other, if she so wishes, that has been the basis of her empowerment . And although at first many humiliated her for this, she has remained true to herself and has managed to get her message across and penetrate many people.

