Carolina Sandoval wants in the future to “tell my grandchildren that I was cured” of anxiety

In the future, Carolina Sandoval wants to be “an old lady who sits in a chair like this, with gray hair, to remember that I was saved from anxiety, to tell my grandchildren that I was cured”.

The television presenter, who laughs so much and speaks with so much spirit in front of the cameras and social networks, she is also a woman who suffers from anxiety, that has marked her life, a disorder that inspired a documentary that can help other people.

“For years I have been struggling with this -anxiety-, for a long time I have dedicated thousands of hours to understand myself and with different tools to help myself, helping others who like me walk this path”, commented the television presenter.

Then he added: “I continue to investigate, looking for where and how did this whole anxiety thing start in my life And every day I do my best to carry it with my head held high.”

The Venezuelan communicator premieres this Monday on her YouTube channel the documentary entitled “Anxiety”, based on research, interviews and personal experiences.

It is an audiovisual “done as a team so that they know a little more about my anxiety than it can be yours or anyone close to you and that he still does not dare to speak of her”.

“Anxiety” premieres this Monday, May 23 on Carolina Sandoval’s YouTube channel.