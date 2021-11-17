Carolina Stramare shows the underwear: the fans are at her feet: “How wonderful”

The former Miss Italy Carolina Stramare continues to depopulate on Instagram, the model leaves you breathless with a truly seductive lingerie image

Its charm continues to leave you speechless even after many years. He laid down the crown of Miss Italy leaving room for the others, but in the hearts of the fans the number one is always Carolina Stramare.

The model was elected in Salsomaggiore in 2019, being able then to boast the curious primacy of Miss more ‘lasting’, due to the pandemic that caused the 2020 edition to be postponed for several months. A beauty that continues to depopulate on the web: Carolina has 315 thousand followers on Instagram, a constantly updated issue.

Inevitable, after all, considering her truly explosive sensuality, with a rather pronounced resemblance to actress Megan Fox. Long raven hair, curvy body, icy gaze. In a word, irresistible.

Carolina Stramare, the underwear that lights up the web: side A in the foreground and more explosive than ever, a masterpiece

Carolina’s shots, day after day, enter the minds and hearts of admirers more and more. In the latter case, probably, the Stramare surpasses itself, giving a screaming subjective.

The lingerie performance is really hot. We can admire every single detail of her perfect body, especially the dizzying neckline that attracts attention and makes heads spin.

A masterpiece in front of which one cannot remain indifferent. There are many, among the comments, to make real declarations of love to her. After all, it is almost impossible to maintain self-control in the face of so much wonder.

READ ALSO -> Diletta Leotta, the acrobatics highlight the hermetic side of her stature: the best – PHOTO

READ ALSO -> Caterina Balivo, the reason for the success is only one: the PHOTO that leaves everyone stunned

Carolina is also a special figure for football lovers. This year she is the ‘godmother’ of the Serie B championship. And his appearances on the fields of the cadet tournament, inevitably, unleash the fans, in the stadium and in front of the TV. A show within a show, a Champions League beauty.