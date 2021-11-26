Carolina Stramare, the Italian ‘Megan Fox’ with heart attack transparencies

Carolina Stramare, once again, gives a breathtaking shot: the former miss Italy exhibits a stunning body in lingerie.

Miss Italia makes another gift to her fans with a shot full of transparencies that let her followers dream on Instagram. A photo that wins appreciation and likes within a few hours.

Carolina Stramare, she is still the ‘Miss’ in the hearts of Italians

It is undoubtedly the Miss Italy most remained in the imagination of Italians in recent years. Carolina Stramare it is a concentrate of beauty that can hardly be resisted. In 2019 she wore the crown of the most beautiful in Italy with merit, holding it longer than all the others before and probably after her, due to the particular contingency determined by the pandemic. A deadly charm, given by the perfect mix of raven hair, icy eyes, statuesque physique. A resemblance to the American actress Megan Fox which is truly incredible, the fact is that we are talking about an absolutely screaming beauty. Which finds confirmations on confirmations on his Instagram profile, more and more followed.

Carolina Stramare, transparent underwear that leaves you speechless

The 315 thousand followers on Instagram admire her day after day, in shots like this that really leave you breathless. The Serie B godmother is actually a Champions League beauty, the close-up in underwear turns heads and gets likes in profusion. Comments of true adoration, with curves that stand out thanks to the bold and dizzying transparencies. Side A, seen so closely, certainly cannot leave indifferent, a seductive expression that stretches.

A shot like this is a candidate for one of the hottest of the month on the whole web. Carolina is no longer Miss Italy in charge, but she confirms all her charm.