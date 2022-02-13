Carolina Stramare, the jacket opens on side A: “Vlahovic, how are you?”

Carolina Stramare in a shot of irrepressible charm, provocative clothing that opens up on her screaming curves

The dizzying beauty of Carolina Stramare is more and more impressive. The super model has long been one of the most fascinating personalities to be seen on Instagraman entry of arrogance into the hearts of fans and never came out of it.

Carolina Stramare, the explosive ‘Italian Megan Fox’

Carolina is one of the Miss Italy which recently have inflamed the public’s imagination more. Elected queen in 2019, due to the pandemic that greatly delayed the 2020 competition, it was able, unintentionally, to boast the curious distinction of having been the Miss who held the crown for the longest time of all. A particular detail that contributes to making it stand out among the most loved Italian beauties. On the web, as mentioned, it is very popular and with good reason. The number of her followers on her Instagram increases more and more, she now she has over 336 thousand followers, a number destined to grow further. There are those who define it thereMegan Fox Italian ‘, due to the similarity of some features with the famous American actress, and it is difficult to blame those who support it, is an argument that appears to be sensible. Very attached to the world of football, for which she has always had a great passion, this season she is the ‘godmother’ of the championship of B series. But his name has jumped back to the headlines again for another factor.

Carolina Stramare and the ‘yellow’ Vlahovic: she puts everyone in agreement with her charm

In fact, there are those who claim that she is Dusan’s girlfriend Vlahovic. On the point, in reality, there is a real yellow. Carolina and the new striker of the Juventus they would have been seen a few weeks ago together in Florence, a few days before the Serbian moved to Turin. Among the arguments to testify in favor of a possible relationship between the two also the footballing faith of her, a well-known Juventus fan. But Vlahovic, at the same time, would also have been compared to the Neapolitan influencer Mariasole Pollio, from which, it is said, he would have separated for football reasons, preferring to concentrate all his energies on his new professional adventure. We have no certain elements either in one way or the other. Of course, there is the breathtaking beauty of Carolina, who gives a breathtaking new shot. The jacket opens over her plunging neckline, letting side A peek out, explosive, barely contained by the underwear.

When in doubt, someone takes caution: “How is Vlahovic? Treat him well, please“. For now, the performances of the top scorer of the championship are not affected at all by the rumors of gossip. Or maybe it is Carolina who gives him an edge. Who knows.